High temperatures this week are going to be mostly in the mid-to-upper 90s across the Midstate with a heat index 105 to 110 degrees.
We will drop to the low-to-mid 70s at night. Rain chances for much of the week will consist of only those popup thunderstorms in the afternoon that develop because of the heat and humidity.
We are currently into what is normally our hottest time of the year, so I decided to check the all-time high temperatures for our area since official temperature records started being kept.
Clarksville has sizzled at 112 degrees, Lebanon and Carthage at 111, Dickson at 110, Nashville, Murfreesboro and Columbia have seen 109.
The highest temperature ever recorded in Tennessee was 113 at Perryville on July 29, 1930. Perryville is in Decatur County near the Tennessee River. The hottest U.S. temperature on record is 134 at Death Valley, Calif., an appropriate name with temperatures like that!
There are indications that we may start to see stronger cold fronts coming in around mid to late August so we may be only about a month away from a little touch of fall being in the air.
People are already asking me what kind of winter I expect. If you are tired of the heat, I can tell you that the winter of 2022-23 looks mighty interesting.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. Contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, to provide a weather update for your area or to suggest topics for his column.