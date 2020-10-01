A key figure on Wilson County’s agricultural landscape retired last Wednesday after nearly 30 years as an employee of the University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension office in Wilson County.
“I guess it’s time I move on to new pastures,” said Ruth Correll, who spent 27 years working in the county’s Extension office, including the last 10 years as director.
UT Extension office agents utilize the university’s research and their own expertise in providing information and programs to Wilson County residents about agriculture, health and home.
The Wilson County UT Extension staff held a retirement parade for Correll last Friday at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. According to Wilson County Extension agent Shelly Barnes, approximately 200 people in about 80 cars participated in the 90-minute parade. Each car received a flower to hand to Correll to make a bouquet.
Former Wilson County Extension staff members and Extension agents from other counties in Middle Tennessee also attended the parade, Barnes said.
Barnes said she learned during her job interview 15 years ago that Correll was a special leader and serious about her role in the county.
“She said, ‘Shelly, this is not a job. Extension is a way of life.’ That told me that she was serious and this is not something you do from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Barnes said.
“She loves people. She’s a people person and always willing to go beyond and above what people ask of her. She’s so eager to help people with whatever they needed,” said Correll’s sister, Wilson County Fair executive director Helen McPeak.
“I went into Extension just to do a part-time job for a little bit and it turned out to be 27 years’ worth,” Correll said.
Correll has lifelong ties to agriculture as she was raised on a Wilson County farm that is decades old.
“I was reared on a farm that is a bi-century farm. It’s been in the family somewhere around 215 years now. It was a working farm,” said Correll, who said the farm included cash crops tobacco, beef cattle, sheep and dairy, as well as a garden and fruit trees. “We supplied all of our own food. We had chickens, hogs, everything. Agriculture is my roots.”
Correll went on to become one of the first women in the history of Middle Tennessee State University to graduate with a degree in agriculture.
She married in 1971 and traveled with her husband, who was serving in the Air Force. She taught math and science until 1987 when she returned to Wilson County to help care for a relative. She returned to work after the relative’s death.
“I went back to work not knowing what I was going to do — whether I was going to go back to teaching or something else. I just got an opportunity at a 20 hour per week part-time job and it turned into 27 years,” she said. “I credit John Baker with my opportunity. I appreciate he gave me the opportunity to work for Extension.”
Correll started as a part-time nutrition program assistant, and then worked in the 4-H program for several years.
“I truly loved every minute of it. As I got older, I just couldn’t keep up with those kids anymore. So, I got the opportunity to do adult agricultural work, and later got selected to be director after J.W. McGuire retired,” she said.
“When I hear her name, I think of somebody that’s dedicated, hardworking, has integrity and, most of all, a mentor for me,” Barnes said. “She goes above and beyond for farmers, families and youth. It doesn’t matter if it’s her main program area, she just wants extension to succeed.”
McPeak called her sister her hero and said the praise she’s received as she retires has been well deserved. Wilson County Commissioner Kenny Reich said during the most recent Wilson County Commission meeting that he believed Correll was the best UT Extension director in the history of the county.
“That speaks volumes for what she has been able to do, especially as a woman and her relating to the farm world,” McPeak said. “She has gained that respect throughout the years by helping the farmers and just being there for people with whatever and whenever.”
“Before I started, I knew she was somebody to look up toward and somebody to learn from, and I have learned so many things from her — just how to be a good agent, I learned from Ruth Correll,” Barnes said.
Correll has also been instrumental in the Wilson County Fair and James E. Ward Ag Center.
“She has always been proud of Wilson County and the fair and trying for it to be that showcase for people from all over the country. She wanted them to see what a special place Wilson County was and highlight the people that lived here in Wilson County,” McPeak said.
Barnes said one of Correll’s signature quotes — “We are paid by the University of Tennessee, but we work for the people of Wilson County” — summarizes her dedication to Wilson County and exemplifies the role agents play in the community.
Last month, The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture selected Correll as the statewide winner of the Charles and Patricia Goan Excellence in Customer Service Award.
“We work for the citizens and I appreciate so much getting to help the people that are your neighbors in the community,” said Correll, who said she does not have any immediate plans for retirement. “This has never been a job for me. It’s been a lifestyle. That makes all the difference in the world. So many people go to work and dread going to work. I never did that. This wasn’t a job or like work.”