Roxy Theater assistant manager Chrissy Jennings is one of more than 100,000 Tennesseans who have applied for unemployment benefits in recent weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Lebanon theater to close March 18.
“I’ve worked my current job going on 15 years, and in that time, we’ve only been closed one day, and that was right after the tornado in March because we didn’t have power,” Jennings said. “So far, during the pandemic, we’ve been closed for 17 days, with no news on when we’ll reopen.”
Jennings said the uncertainty of the length of the closure and unfamiliarity of the situation brings some anxiety.
“Obviously I’ve filed for unemployment benefits, but those only last for so long, and you only get so much,” she said. “With bills to pay, and groceries to buy, it makes me extremely anxious not knowing when or if I’ll be able to go back to working. I’ve been unemployed for the first time in almost two decades.”
Jennings said the severity of the threat the virus to the theater became clear to her around March 11, when she returned from a trip to Gatlinburg.
“There were a few crowds, lines where everyone was huddled together, no separation in restaurants, nothing. There were only a few cases in Tennessee at the time,’ Jennings said of the trip to East Tennessee. “My first day back to work, it seemed like everything exploded.”
Jennings said it took about a week to go from “rumors” of cut hours for employees to being closed.
The rapid change was felt by thousands of employees in the state who businesses were not deemed “essential” under Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order for virus protection.
Roxy Theatre owner United Entertainment Corp. joined nearly every other movie theater chain, including Regal, owners of the Providence Theater in Mt. Juliet, in closing their doors. Movie studios announced delays, early releases and postponements of major films.
Those films include “Mulan”, “Fast and Furious 9”, “A Quiet Place 2” and “Black Widow”.
“While I do think there will always be people who want to come experience a movie in a theater, I think that long-term, this could change the whole landscape of the movie industry,” Jennings said. “I also think that there will be a hesitancy among viewers to being in crowds for quite some time, which will mean less tickets and concessions sold, especially if they are able to see new releases from their homes. It something that we just really won’t have any solid answers to until theaters are able to reopen.”
In the week ending March 28, new unemployment claims in Tennessee climbed to 94,492, up from 32,246 the previous week. The latest figure included 32,246 new claims in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, which includes Wilson, Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson counties.