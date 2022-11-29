Mt. Juliet city commissioners delayed a vote on a land purchase originally proposed at $2.9 million for expansion of the city’s public works department for the second meeting in a row Monday night and will consider a new contract.

Commissioner Ray Justice made the new land purchase proposal. Prior to the meeting, Justice said he was not ready to serve another term as vice-mayor because of his desire for more family time. He nominated District 2 Commissioner Bill Trivett for the position. District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele nominated herself. Trivett was elected the new vice-mayor with a 4-1 vote.

