Mt. Juliet city commissioners delayed a vote on a land purchase originally proposed at $2.9 million for expansion of the city’s public works department for the second meeting in a row Monday night and will consider a new contract.
Commissioner Ray Justice made the new land purchase proposal. Prior to the meeting, Justice said he was not ready to serve another term as vice-mayor because of his desire for more family time. He nominated District 2 Commissioner Bill Trivett for the position. District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele nominated herself. Trivett was elected the new vice-mayor with a 4-1 vote.
Also, before the meeting Milele and Trivett were sworn in. Both won in uncontested races in the election earlier this month.
The commissioners did not vote on purchasing 24.7 acres located at 620 Clemmons Road for $2.9 million to expand the city’s public works and engineering facility.
At the previous meeting, the item was deferred in a 3-2 vote (Trivett, Justice and Scott Hefner voted to delay it). Justice said then he wanted to talk with property owners to get a better deal on the land purchase.
Justice presented a contract to commissioners to consider just prior to the meeting Monday and noted he knew it was a late submission.
“It doesn’t really change the per acre price but gives the city the chance to buy 10 acres right now and the rest later with a 12-month leeway,” he said.
The new proposed contract gives the city first right of refusal of the remaining 14.7 acres. The purchase price would be $130,000 per acre, and if the remaining acres were purchased within the year that price would go to $120,000 per acre.
The public works department originally wanted eight acres, but then the entire parcel came available for sale.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said the department needed more shop space and a garage, and the property is contiguous to property already owned by the city.
“The owner was willing to sell the property,” Barlow said at the previous meeting. “It’s not what we originally had in mind, but it is central to our urban growth boundary and at a very good location and a better per acre land deal. It would have many uses for the city.”
Hefner said the city owns 60 acres elsewhere. Milele said she toured the 10 acres on the Clemmons Road property and there is a gully in it that needs to be filled, causing a cost problem.
The new land purchase proposal is scheduled to be on the agenda for the commissioners’ Dec. 12 meeting.
The commissioners approved 3-2 (Trivett, Milele and Mayor James Maness voting “yes”) a resolution approving the award of the construction contract for the South Greenhill Road roundabout project.
After the meeting, Justice said he does not like roundabouts and his “no” vote was about using South Greenhill Road as a potential collector road from Lebanon Road to Central Pike.
“Why would we block a main road?” he said.
The city awarded the contract to Cleary Construction for $2.2 million to build the roundabout at the Willoughby Station entrance on South Greenhill Road.