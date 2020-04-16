Mt. Juliet commissioners approved a series of resolutions at their Monday meeting that authorizes $2.4 million in tornado cleanup expenses.
The commission approved a budget amendment of $400,000 for the emergency purchase of equipment and dump truck rental for the public works department following the March 3 tornado. The group also authorized up to $2 million to pay DRC Emergency Services, which specializes in debris clearance, removal and disposal, and Thompson Consulting Services for monitoring services.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said city workers would convert its “chipper route” to a “brush pickup route” for cleanup efforts.
“As we try to go through the city and pick up a lot of things we were behind on from the tornado, we’re going to start to try and get us in a better pattern, and, hopefully, have some more predictability when we’re going to be coming by people’s neighborhoods,” Barlow said.
The equipment purchases and rental will increase the city’s own efforts, as the contracted services began work last Saturday, according to Barlow. He said residents should see the contracted trucks throughout the neighborhoods this week. The trucks are scheduled to go through neighborhoods three times and would likely complete work in 30 to 45 days.
The commission also took the first steps in accepting Gov. Bill Lee’s local government support grant, which could net the city up to $818,396. Funds could be used for road projects, IT upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades and public safety projects.
“What we will be doing is reaching out to the commission and seek input from the board of commissioners on things these monies could apply to — infrastructure, city hall, fire department, police department or whatever — and letting you all decide the best uses of that money,” Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin told the commissioners on Monday night. Martin said that the funds would be available July 1.
The commission conducted the meeting via Zoom video conferencing. Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty said he tried to conduct the meeting as normal as possible.
“This is not our preferred method of meeting. Although, I am thankful that we have this technology to allow this,” said Hagerty, who said he missed his colleagues and elected officials and Mt. Juliet city staff.
“My heart aches for all of you — the citizens of Mt. Juliet. Many are still hurting from the tornado that ripped through our city only weeks ago. This meeting won’t be the new normal.”