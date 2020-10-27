The Mt. Juliet city commission voted to allocate $6 million to expand the city’s current police headquarters at its regular meeting Monday night, doubling its previously approved allocation for the project.
Commissioner Art Giles offered the amendment to increase the funds to $6 million. At its previous meeting the commission approved $3 million for the project, which included $500,000 in state grants.
“This isn’t spent tomorrow. This is spread out probably over three budget cycles,” Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty said at his final meeting leading the city. “By the time the architect does what he does, it’s nine to 12 months, and there’s two budget cycles right there, and by the time we get the contractor on board and he’s actually invoicing us as construction goes forward … probably going to be over three budget cycles and, quite frankly, we have the money.”
Hagerty said the city had about $28 million in its general fund, with most earmarked for road repairs and improvements, and said the city’s sales tax revenue is tracking about $2 million more than anticipated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A $3 million portion of the funds would pay for a 10,000-square-foot expansion of the current building expected to start next spring. The project would expand the police and fire dispatch center, a city emergency coordination center, administrative offices and an entire-building generator.
According to Mt. Juliet Capt. Tyler Chandler, the police and fire dispatch center would have six work stations and one supervisor office; an emergency operations center would be adjacent to the dispatch center; police administration offices for the chief, deputy chief, captain, division lieutenants, and unit supervisors.
Chandler said that future department improvements have been prioritized. They are (in order):
“Priority Two” would cost $1 million. It would provide expansion of an evidence area that would include an additional large storage room, two partitioned sections, an evidence clerk office and a two-bay garages.
“Priority Three” would cost around $1 million for garage/equipment storage; storage for drones, uniforms and other items; six garage bays; loft storage area; and two dog kennels.
“Priority Four” would cost about $245,000 to cover the entire building with bricks for improved protection from gunfire as well as upgrades to the communication tower.
“Priority Five” would cost about $700,000 to remodel the officers’ briefing room and locker room, Chandler said.
The department selected The Architect Workshop of Nashville for design and engineering services.