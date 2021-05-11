The intersection of Lebanon Road and Golden Bear Gateway is set to have a new business after the Mt. Juliet Commission approved plans for a convenience store and fuel station at the heavily traveled intersection near Mt. Juliet High School.
The commission approved a rezoning request from commercial retail center to commercial retail center with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay, and a preliminary master plan for Golden Bear Commercial, located at 10000 Lebanon Rd. The development is located at the southwest corner of Lebanon Road and Golden Bear Gateway where a residence is located.
Besides the convenience store and fuel station, the plan includes tenant lease space. The proposal consists of 9,600 square feet, with 5,000 square feet identified for the convenience store and two lease spaces at 2,000 square feet each.
The plan proposed eight fuel pumps serving no more than 16 vehicles at one time. In the commercial retail center zone, the maximum number of pumps permitted is four pumps serving no more than eight vehicles at one time, which led to the request for planned unit development overlay.
The development will feature a “right in, right out” access point along Lebanon Road, with a full access to be considered along Golden Bear Gateway. The “right in, right out” feature means drivers could turn right into the development from Lebanon Road or turn right onto Lebanon Road exiting the development.
“The idea there is they would have a way to get out on Lebanon Road — right out — at the intersection, until they’re able to have another exit point on Lebanon Road, basically,” said Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow, who explained the access could change if sites to the west of the proposed center are developed. “They would always have an exit point on Lebanon Road, either by their site or by the sites to the west.”
The commission also approved plans for annexation for 2.32 acres near the intersection of Central Pike and South Mt. Juliet Road that will be home to the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency station.
“The two people and the ambulance that’s in the Belinda City station, right now, in Mt. Juliet … it would just move over on the other side of Providence really in this station,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said.
The Wilson County Commission approved a total transfer of $647,000 from the general fund to pay for a fire truck ($494,000) for the Central Pike station and the land purchase ($153,000) for an additional station in Mt. Juliet on Clemmons Road.
The property that has multiple tracts is being donated.