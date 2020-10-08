Veteran NASA astronaut Barry Wilmore from Mt. Juliet will join astronauts Mike Fincke and Nicole Mann for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test, the inaugural crewed flight of the CST-100 Starliner launching to the International Space Station in 2021.
NASA and Boeing announced Wilmore will take the place of Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson on the flight test as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. Ferguson reportedly decided not to fly because his daughter’s wedding is scheduled during the mission.
Wilmore has been training with the crew since being named the sole backup for all flight positions in July 2018. He now will shift his focus specifically to the spacecraft commander’s duties in preparation for the flight to the space station.
By the end of the year, Boeing plans to launch a Starliner test flight without a crew to the space station. If that goes well, Wilmore, Fincke and Mann are scheduled to fly to the space station aboard a Starliner as early as June 2021. They would remain in orbit between two weeks and six months.
“(Barry) will be able to step in seamlessly, and his previous experience on both space shuttle and space station missions make him a valuable addition to this flight,” Kathy Lueders, associate administrator of NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, said in a NASA news release.
Wilmore has spent a total of 178 days in space over the course of two missions. In 2009, he served as the pilot of space shuttle Atlantis, helping to deliver 14 tons of spare parts for the space station. In 2014, he returned to the space station via a Russian Soyuz spacecraft for a 167-day mission, during which he performed four spacewalks.
Wilmore is a retired captain in the Navy, with more than 7,800 flight hours and 60 combat missions. He was selected as an astronaut in 2000.
“I’m grateful to Chris for his exceptional leadership and insight into this very complex and most capable vehicle,” Wilmore said in the news release. “Having had the chance to train alongside and view this outstanding crew as backup has been instrumental in my preparation to assume this position. Stepping down was a difficult decision for Chris, but with his leadership and assistance to this point, this crew is positioned for success. We will move forward in the same professional and dedicated manner that Chris has forged.”
NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is working with the American aerospace industry to develop and operate commercial spacecraft and launch systems capable of carrying crews to the space station.
In August of 2019, the football field at Mt. Juliet Middle School was named the Capt. Barry Wilmore Field in honor of the former Golden Bear and Tennessee Tech football player. The current middle school building was the high school when Wilmore was in school in the late 1970s.