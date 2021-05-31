The Mt. Juliet Commission approved on first reading its 2021-2022 fiscal year budget during its most recent meeting before Memorial Day, although some changes are expected prior to the group’s second vote.
The budget totals $62 million, which includes $22 million for personnel and operating expenses and $40 million for capital items, including vehicles, equipment, buildings and roadway projects, according to Mt. Juliet Finance Director Dana Hire.
The budget will likely be adjusted prior to the group’s second vote – scheduled for Monday, June 14 — to include an amendment introduced by Commissioner Ray Justice to include $638,000 to bring city employee salaries into the 95th percentile of comparable municipalities.
Commissioner Scott Hefner said he looked at the results of a recently conducted pay study that compared Mt. Juliet employee pay to more than a dozen other cities.
“Pretty much across the board our city employees are grossly underpaid when you compare those to a 15-city municipality average. That pay study took into account 15 cities by position and benchmarked that against what we’re paying our employees,” said Hefner, who said he discussed the results with Hire and other city leaders. “I feel we’ve come up with a really good plan to correct some of those much-needed gaps.”
Justice asked City Manager Kenny Martin to adjust the budget to find a potential 2.5-percent decrease in order to include the pay adjustment without an increase. Martin said he would meet with department heads to discuss potential options to meet Justice’s request.
The budget also includes four additional full-time police officers and five other positions within the department, as well as nine firefighters and an administrative assistant to be hired after the department’s new station near Green Hill High School opens in January 2022.
Martin complimented the commission during the meeting on their budgeted priorities.
“I want to thank the elected body for working with staff, in particular, to keep safety the No. 1 priority in the city of Mt. Juliet,” said Martin, noting Mt. Juliet’s top-5 ranking for safest cities in the state. “I’d also like to thank you for putting infrastructure so high in this budget, as well.”