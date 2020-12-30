Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee will have about 60 acres of new park land to maintain after the Mt. Juliet Commission approved the purchase of additional land during its Monday meeting.
The city agreed to purchase 57 acres on Beckwith Road for $975,000 from property owners Eddie and Jean Tomlinson.
“I’m going to support it because of the possible interest from (Beazer Homes) and what (the owners are) offering, which I think it’s too good of an offer to pass up,” Commissioner Jennifer Milele said.
“The sales price is a really nice price for this,” Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said.
The commission briefly received information about the property during a meeting in September.
Lee said the property features a lot of green space and many hills and valleys.
“This one here is mostly just going to be used for walking trails. Something like if you’re in Gatlinburg or Radnor Lake,” Lee said. “This is one of the few places in Mt. Juliet in the next 20 years you’re going to be able to find 60 acres of land where you can go and be secluded.”
The group tabled discussion on potential park land at 120 Southwest Cooks Rd., also known as the Hayes property, after the property owner asked to be removed from consideration. The property is 110 acres and Lee noted during the September meeting the acquisition would “catch (Mt. Juliet) up a lot in the parks department.”
Maness also announced six names vying for the District 2 commissioner seat vacancy, which occurred when Maness became mayor.
The names are Will Sellers, former Mt. Juliet mayor Linda Elam, Jeff Hartline, Lisa Neff, Shawn Donovan and Bill Trivett.
Monday marked the last day people could submit their names for nomination, and the commission has until Jan. 11 to review the candidates.