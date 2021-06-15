Mt. Juliet city employees have a reason to celebrate after the Mt. Juliet Commission approved its annual budget Monday night, which included a salary increase for employees to remain competitive with comparable-sized cities.
The budget totals $62 million, which includes $22 million for personnel and operating expenses and $40 million for capital items, including vehicles, equipment, buildings and roadway projects, according to Mt. Juliet Finance Director Dana Hire.
The commissioners introduced an amendment during the budget’s first reading -- spearheaded by Commissioner Scott Hefner -- to include $638,000 to bring city employee salaries into the 95th percentile of comparable municipalities. The city has approximately 190 employees eligible for the raises for an average of $3,358 per employee (actual raise amount will depend on job description).
“Our city employees are just exceptional, and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate each and every one of you for what you’ve done and continue to do,” Hefner said. “Thank you.”
Hefner said last month he approached city leaders about the salary increase after analyzing the results of a pay study that compared Mt. Juliet employee pay to more than a dozen other cities.
“Pretty much across the board our city employees are grossly underpaid when you compare those to a 15-city municipality average. That pay study took into account 15 cities by position and benchmarked that against what we’re paying our employees,” said Hefner last month. “I feel we’ve come up with a really good plan to correct some of those much-needed gaps.”
The budget also includes an expected decrease in the city’s property tax rate after the latest state-mandated property reappraisals resulted in increased property values across Wilson County. Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness led the group’s approval of a 15-cent property tax rate, lower than the current rate of 16.64 cents.
The budget also includes four additional full-time police officers and five other positions within the department, as well as nine firefighters and an administrative assistant to be hired after the department’s new station near Green Hill High School opens, which is expected to be in early 2022.
The commission deferred action on its second reading of a rezoning request to make way for a planned convenience store and fuel station at the intersection of Lebanon Road and Golden Bear Gateway to further analyze several areas of the project.
The group approved the rezoning request at its previous meeting for Golden Bear Commercial, to be located at 10000 Lebanon Road. A house currently occupies the property. The request would change the property’s zone to commercial retail center with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay from commercial retail center.
Besides the convenience store and fuel station, the plan includes tenant lease space. The proposal consists of 9,600 square feet, with 5,000 square feet identified for the convenience store and two lease spaces at 2,000 square feet each.
The plan proposed eight fuel pumps serving no more than 16 vehicles at one time. In the commercial retail center zone, the maximum number of pumps permitted is four pumps serving no more than eight vehicles at one time, which led to the request for planned unit development overlay.
Commissioner Ray Justice led the deferral efforts after he raised several questions about the project, mainly focused on access points and additional traffic lanes that would accompany the development.
The commission deferred the action for one meeting.