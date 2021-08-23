The Mt. Juliet Commission approved a rezoning request for a convenience store and fuel station to be located at the intersection of Lebanon Road and Golden Bear Gateway on Monday night after months of deferrals on the project.
The project named Golden Bear Commercial will be located at 10000 Lebanon Rd. A house currently occupies the property.
The request changed the property’s zoning to commercial retail center with a planned unit development overlay from commercial retail center.
The plan includes tenant lease space. The proposal consists of 9,600 square feet, with 5,000 square feet identified for the convenience store and two lease spaces at 2,000 square feet each.
The plan proposed eight fuel pumps serving no more than 16 vehicles at one time. In the commercial retail center zone, the maximum number of pumps permitted is four pumps serving no more than eight vehicles at one time, which led to the request for planned unit development overlay.
The project faced delays due to concerns about access points and additional traffic lanes.
The commission also approved a policy for documentation from organizations that request funding and an audit every two years for organizations that receive $15,000 or more in any fiscal year.