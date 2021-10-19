The Mt. Juliet Commission held its first work session on redistricting as other government entities continue to work toward new zones based on the most recent census.
City staff presented three options for redistricted zones that considered growth in the city’s Providence area, as well as maintaining neighborhoods and large subdivisions, such as Jackson Hills and Hickory Hills, within the same district.
There is a target goal of 9,800 people per district, and city leaders noted District 2, represented by Bill Trivett, would likely expand due to the minimal growth the area experienced compared to other areas of the city.
Each commissioner seemingly favored different proposals. Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said the group would take about a month to finalize a potential new map and vote on the proposal during a November meeting before the January 2022 deadline.
The Wilson County Commission will also likely vote on new district lines next month after the Wilson County Redistricting Committee voted to finalize a proposal by the Nov. 15 meeting.
Committee chairman Terry Ashe said the date would allow time for the new District 2 commissioner and school board member to analyze and make comments about the proposals.
Wilson County Administer of Elections Phillip Warren said his office has received feedback from 22 of 25 commissioners.
Warren said staff set a target of 5,909 people per district based on population and state and federal guidelines that allow up to a 10 percent deviation between district populations countywide.
Warren said the county grew from 113,000 people in 2010 to almost 150,000 with the 2020 census.
The group also voted to place the Wilson County Board of Education redistricting on the November Wilson County Commission agenda, as well. The group’s next meeting is set for Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse.
The Lebanon City Council continued to look at possible changes to its districts during last Thursday’s work session but did not continue discussion on the possibility of adding additional districts or council members.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said the city would likely analyze the cost and effectiveness of a special census in the coming years, particularly due to the city’s growth since the start of the 2020 census last year.
Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said the city’s redistricted map would be about 18 months behind when approved and said the city’s population is likely around 40,000 people as opposed to 38,431 people, which is the figured used for redistricting.
During the city’s first redistricting meeting last month, Councilor Fred Burton raised concerns about the number of constituents each council would represent under new district lines.
Corder said each of the city’s six zones has a target number of 6,405 constituents, but some wards have more than that in the city’s first draft of the new zones.
Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman noted that her potential ward could increase in population by more than 1,000 people as developments are completed in the coming years. She asked about the possibility of aligning districts with developments scheduled to finish, but Corder said the council could base wards only on results from the most recent census and not future growth.