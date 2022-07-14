During their regular meeting Monday, Mt. Juliet city commissioners unanimously proclaimed the song “Community Strong,” written and sung by Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick, as the official city of Mt. Juliet song.
All five Board of Commission members presented the resolution, and Hambrick will sing the song at the beginning of the city’s highly anticipated 50th anniversary event scheduled for July 16 from 4-9 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park. This comes on the heels of local optometrist Dr. Pete Davis’ impassioned proposal to commissioners that they consider this song as Mt. Juliet’s official song during citizen’s comments at the June 27 meeting.
Davis said he was at Hambrick’s CD release party early in June and heard him sing the song. He noted the city will celebrate its 50th anniversary on July 16 and it would be appropriate to announce an official song.
“The event will be of great fellowship,” Davis said June 27. “Chief Hambrick has a heart and love for this city… This song on the album will make this celebration even more special.”
“As for the song, ‘Community Strong,’ the Lord gave me that song one night while I was sitting on my back porch relaxing and meditating on Him,” Hambrick said. “I took it to the studio and my co-writers and I tweaked it a little and that’s it. It is birthed out of the experiences I have witnessed in this community. The resilience and love for each other, especially in times of trials.”
When asked his favorite lines in the song, Hambrick said he loves the entire song, especially the main line.
“When it’s you and me, we’re community strong, when it’s you and me, we’ve got the strength to carry on. So, let’s all get together now and sing it like a song, oh, oh we’re community strong.”
The CD project is called “Somebody’s Gotta Tell Them,” a compilation of eight full-length songs based on Hambrick’s decades in law enforcement. They are his stories and he is the singer. He wrote it with two prominent Nashville songwriters.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved resolutions to formalize the process of requesting a work session or workshop with the Board of Commissioners to be the same as a special meeting; to approve an agreement between the city of Mt. Juliet and HDR Engineering, Inc. for phase III of the city’s ITS and signal impartments project; and to award a project of vegetative clearing and grubbing contract for the South Greenhill roundabout project.
Also, they denied an application submitted by Gateway Wine & Spirits to build a liquor store in north Mt. Juliet because it had no planned entrance door facing a public street and was planned in an unfinished commercial center.