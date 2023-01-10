Calling it an unprecedented measure and a “kick-start” opportunity to get the Central Pike interchange at I-40 built, Mt. Juliet committed $25 million to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the project.
The city commissioners voted unanimously to approve the funding at their meeting Monday night.
Last week Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness, City Manager Kenny Martin, Public Works Director Andy Barlow and State Sen. Mark Pody met with Gov. Bill Lee and Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley to discuss the city’s infrastructure.
Maness said the $25 million commitment is a direct result of that meeting.
Lee announced in November that infrastructure is a priority for the state and the IMPROVE Act will provide more funding for transportation projects.
On Monday, commissioners said these funds are still inadequate to meet all of TDOT’s funding needs. They said the Central Pike interchange is a priority for the city.
“This is an opportunity to propose these monies for it,” said Maness. “TDOT has 25 projects like this across the state. We don’t know of any other city offering something like this and it shows we are willing to step up.”
Maness said the city “made a nice offer to the state. And now we’ve left it with the state. We gave everything we can to move this project along.”
Maness said a Central Pike interchange will take 60 percent of the traffic out of the Providence retail area. He noted there would be a positive economic impact for Providence if traffic was relieved.
“It will relief traffic on South Mt. Juliet Road,” said Commissioner Scott Hefner, who also serves on the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission. “And south of Central Pike will only get more congested in the future.”
Barlow said in the near future this area will double in traffic without relief. Hefner wanted to know how the city could recoup the $25 million.
“Perhaps when can create a special district for new construction around a two-mile radius of the new interchange,” Barlow said.
“I believe there are about 13,000 cars a day going from south Mt. Juliet to north Mt. Juliet,” Commissioner Ray Justice said. “About 7,000 get on the interstate. There are about 20,000 cars on the interstate (near the city) not from the city. The interstate is a parking lot.”
Maness reiterated that the proposal is a huge statement that the commission believes in the city and its continued revenues.
“We are doubling down as a city,” he said.
Mt. Juliet has a history of partnering with TDOT on state routes, including the $4-plus million spent on the I-40 bridge widening and widening state routes Park Glen to Curd Road.
Mt. Juliet has more than $160 million in city commitments to transportation on state and local roads, according to Maness.
Other city project infrastructure priorities are Central Pike widening (committed), South Mt. Juliet Road widening (proposed) and Lebanon Road widening (proposed).