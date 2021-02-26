After almost a year of being closed, the Mt. Juliet Community Center plans to reopen Monday, March 1 with all activities available but with limits on capacity in the building.
The community center, located at Charlie Daniels Park, closed to the general public last March 4 after a tornado struck the city.
“We immediately opened up as a donations center after the tornado,” said Mt. Juliet Parks and Rec Director Rocky Lee.
A couple of weeks after that, COVID-19 shuttered the facility and all outside activities at the park. That meant that the gymnasium basketball court and meeting rooms usually rented for birthday parties, other celebrations and business meetings were not able to be used.
Ava’s Splash Pad reopened last July for limited participation. Three months ago, the park’s playgrounds, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, were made available, Lee said. The park’s walking trails remained opened with social distancing.
The community center’s hours are 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Ava’s Splash Pad is scheduled to reopen on Memorial Day, Activities Director Jennifer Diekman said.
The Community Center was available for small group classes for Zumba, Silver Sneakers, yoga and Pilates, Diekman said.
“These were mandated to small groups, no more than 16,” Lee said. “Everyone was socially distanced. We could monitor such groups.”
Lee said the gym was closed to basketball, “because we could not maintain social distance with these groups.”
Those entering the community center must be masked when they enter and when they are in the lobby or bathrooms. Masks are not required in the meeting rooms or on the basketball court. There will be no temperature checks.
All activities, such as basketball, are first-come, first-served. Meeting rooms can be reserved online or at the community center. Lee said no deposits will be required until further notice.
Easter in the Park won’t take place this year, according to Diekman. The Mt. Juliet Craft and Vendor Fair is tentatively scheduled for May.
Lee said one good result of reopening is that three of his four part-time employees who were furloughed for almost a year will be able to work again.
“We are happy to get the wheels rolling again,” he said.