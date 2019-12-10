Mt. Juliet commissioners gave approval to Parks Director Rocky Lee to look at three sites in the city to possibly build a public indoor pool at their Monday night work session.
Lee’s proposed location is Charlie Daniels Park. City officials also want him to develop proposals for a pool at Page Park on Clemmons Road and on a five-acre area on Golden Bear Parkway.
Lee said he plans to have proposals with more details for the commissioners to review at a monthly meeting early next year.
Lee’s proposal for the 25,000-square foot facility would include a pool 25 yards long and 15 yards wide with areas for swim lessons and water aerobics classes, a steam room, sauna and showers. Commissioners suggested racquetball courts also.
“We want to do it for the schools as well,” Lee told the Wilson Post on Monday morning. “Lebanon has a public pool at Jimmy Floyd Center. Why can’t we have one too?”
All Mt. Juliet school swim teams must go to Lebanon for practice and meets. Lee said he wants to tap into the hotel-motel tax account to fund his vision. He wants local schools to have a place to practice, and the community have a place to swim. He said many residents have told him a pool is at the top of the list of wants.
Mt. Juliet’s hotel-motel tax account currently has about $2 million in the fund, although about $165,000 has been tagged to help pay for the city’s new clock tower. Preliminary estimates to build a pool are $8 million-$10 million.
“There’s $2 million sitting in the hotel-motel tax fund,” said Lee who expects the groundbreaking to be at least a year away. “For years our community has begged for a pool. It’s time, before somehow, the fund is depleted. It’s time we talk about it.
And, with Mt. Juliet growing and more hotels in the pipeline, it’s a generous fund.”
He said a few years ago it was decided the hotel-motel tax revenue should be directed toward the Parks and Recreation department so it’s time to explore building a public pool.
“The workshop Monday night was just a vision, a dream of mine,” Lee said. “I didn’t have real, solid numbers, just estimates. I wanted a green light to solidify things.”
Lee told the Wilson Post that he’s worked closely with Parks Board chair Carolyn Christoffersen looking at site options for a pool. They even considered the site of the former Windtree Golf Course.
“The cost of land in Mt. Juliet is prohibitive,” he said. “Land is premium and there’s just not any left anymore.”
Charlie Daniels Park option
Lee’s proposal for Charlie Daniels Park would be an area adjacent to the walking trail across the parking lot from the playground. He wants to demolish the old fieldhouse (now just used for storage).
“We might lose like 20 parking spaces (out of 340),” he said. “But we could recoup with some vision. It’s the north side of the park.”
Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty said he was concerned about the pool’s encroachment on the park’s soccer fields. He said that eliminating some parking spaces and areas for soccer and flag football might be an issue.
“We just need more information,” Hagerty told the Wilson Post. “The idea is worth considering. We have to look at costs. Rocky needs to firm up his proposal. Simply we need more information.”