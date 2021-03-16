Mt. Juliet continues its push toward a private ambulance service within the city after Wilson County announced plans to build two future Wilson County Emergency Management Agency stations in Mt. Juliet.
The Mt. Juliet Commission agreed during a recent work session to continue looking at the possibility of a private ambulance service within the city.
“This is all going to be about qualifications,” Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman said. “It’s the qualifications of the agency to provide that and then qualification of the agency to provide as much of that as we’ve asked for.”
Luffman said four or five agencies have expressed interest in providing the ambulance service, and asked the commission to study a potential start date.
Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Edwards said the Wilson County move would increase emergency service response times to certain areas of the city.
WEMA currently shares space with the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet at its Belinda Parkway station and Station 3 — located on East Hill Drive — locations, which are owned by Mt. Juliet.
Wilson County recently approved the construction of WEMA buildings to be located on Clemmons Road near Station 3 and Central Pike.
WEMA Station 12 would be located on Clemmons Road near Station 3, and the county would move personnel and equipment into the new station that is currently at Station 3.
The second property would combine three tracts of land totaling 2.9 acres on Central Pike for WEMA Station 14, which will be a four-bay station.
Luffman also highlighted the need for the Mt. Juliet Police Department to hire additional dispatch personnel to handle the medical calls following the potential change.
“We figured we needed at least four on duty at all times to manage that. During our peak times now, we have three to four, so that requires us to hire eight additional dispatchers to truly get us to where we’re at four dispatchers per shift. We run three eight-hour shifts,” Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said.
Chandler said he estimates the additional personnel would cost $360,000 annually, along with $9,500 for initial training. He noted the personnel would also handle other emergency service calls.
“I think before I’m comfortable pulling the trigger, there needs to be some more discussions around dispatch,” said Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness, who said he would like to see a formal plan, including potential costs and interested parties in agreement on the costs.
“That’s the one piece I kind of have hanging out there that I can’t really get full comfort around at this point.”
WEMA provided fire protection for Mt. Juliet prior to the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet’s creation in 2014. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said WEMA used Mt. Juliet ambulances and fire trucks to put out Mt. Juliet fires.