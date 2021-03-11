The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on S. Mt. Juliet Road near Interstate 40 is expected to reopen Friday morning for breakfast after a car crashed into the restaurant Thursday afternoon.
Mt. Juliet police officials said an elderly man accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake and drove through a portion of the restaurant’s dining area around 2:30 p.m.
Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said seven people were treated at the restaurant for minor injuries. He said no one required transportation to a hospital as a result of the incident.
A member of the Cracker Barrel corporate media relations department who identified herself only as Heidi said company officials would continue to assess the damage Friday but that the plan Thursday night was to reopen for breakfast.