The Mt. Juliet Commission deferred action on a proposed residential development at the former Windtree Golf Course property Monday night.
The group deferred action on a rezoning request and preliminary master plan until at least March 22 for Windtree Pines, which is planned for 193 acres on Nonaville Road. The development would feature 423 lots — 373 single-family lots and 50 townhomes.
“I think we’ve got a framework here. I do think it needs some little extra work on it just to make sure we’ve got everything covered. I want to respect the developer here and his willingness to work with us,” Mayor James Maness said.
The proposal features five lot sizes that range from 6,500 square feet to 17,000 square feet and averaging 10,600 square feet.
Planned amenities for the development include playgrounds, sports courts, putting greens, a 12,310-square-foot clubhouse and pool, dog park, frisbee golf course, fishing pier and kayak launch. Developers plan to use the existing golf cart paths for greenway trails.
The commissioners discussed several issues of the project: road widening on Nonaville Road, a $2,500 voluntary contribution earmarked for transportation, lighting, alley-loaded projects and rental units.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele questioned the possibility of developers paving a sidewalk on the eastern portion of Nonaville Road from the development to Lebanon Road.
Property co-owner Danny Hale said the group would pave 600 feet of sidewalk on the eastern side of Nonaville Road outside of the project parameters.
“I’m not an expert engineer, but when you talk about sidewalks, you talk about curb and gutter, you talk about a lot of other issues,” said Hale, who said the cost of the sidewalk project could run into multiple millions of dollars, which would not be doable. “It’s not part of our development. It’s not part of our project. It has no bearing on us, but we would volunteer to take care of that 600 feet there.”
Hale said the unknown state of the eastern side of the road and potential unforeseen issues dampened their commitment to the sidewalk.
“We have no idea what the east side looks like or what would be involved in it,” he said.
The group also discussed the project’s sewer impact on surrounding areas, with the commissioners inquiring about the possibility of building an additional pump station on the property.
“On top of what we’re doing, that’s a hurdle that we’re not going to be able to cross by ourself if we don’t have some agreement on that. It’s too much for one development. We’re already building an $800,000 pump station on the backside of the development,” Hale said.
Hale said the county and city fees, along with a voluntary impact fee the group agreed to pay the city, and other fees combined with a potential new pump station would push the fees to around $20,000 per lot.
“We have gotten to that breaking point — the proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back,” Hale said.
The estimated time for construction of the first round of residences is 18 months, with the total development estimated to take eight years to complete. Hale said he hopes to start construction on the development in about one year.
The Windtree Golf Course close in November 2017 after 27 years of operation. The former golf clubhouse burned to the ground in December 2018. There was a grassfire there last week that damaged five acres.