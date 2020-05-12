The Mt. Juliet Commission unanimously approved its fiscal year 2020-2021 budget on first reading at its bi-monthly meeting on Monday night, but the body disagreed on the appropriateness of a budget amendment calling for a merit pay increase for city employees.
The budget, which includes an unchanged property tax rate, estimates an ending fund balance on June 30, 2020, of just more than $30 million.
Commissioner Ray Justice, pointing to abnormal circumstances within Mt. Juliet and above normal dedication from city employees this year, proposed a budget amendment for a 1.5 percent merit pay raise for employees.
“Given what’s happened in our city and everything we’ve had to deal with, and the fact that our employees are essential — every single one them — I don’t know that it would be quite inappropriate,” said Justice, pointing to floods, tornados and the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the city since March. “If anything, they have justified getting a merit increase. I don’t think anybody can dispute that.”
Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty said the move, estimated to cost around $145,000, would not be an ideal image for city leaders due to the high number of citizens unemployed or living with reduced income due to the pandemic.
“I’m going to side on the side of the citizens and say, ‘They’re suffering,’ and I know they work hard, too, and I know our city employees have worked hard,” Hagerty said. “I just think it sends a really bad message to the public, the citizens and the people that vote for us that we give a raise when their pay is going down.”
Commissioner Art Giles sided with Hagerty in opposing the merit pay increase.
“Hopefully, we won’t see an increase (in coronavirus cases), but what if we do? What if it’s worse than it was before? We’re going to have to combat that and address that and embrace that,” Giles said. “I think we need to really take the conservative approach to this.”
“They deserve it if there’s any way possible we can give it to them,” Justice said.
The commission passed the budget on first reading with a 5-0 vote. The city employee raise amendment was included in the proposed budget by a 3-2 vote, with Giles and Hagerty voting ‘no’ to include the amendment in the budget.
The second reading will take place at the next commission meeting on June 8.