To give a bit of grace and take the opportunity to educate drivers, the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that gives parking-on-the-street offenders a reprieve if they haven’t been cited within the previous 12 months.
The resolution was presented by Vice-Mayor Ray Justice, who said there are more than 20,000 new residents within the city who may not realize there is a city code that prohibits people from parking on the street between 1 a.m.-5 a.m. There are signs posted along neighborhood streets, but many say these may be obstructed by trees or are too small to notice.
According to Mt. Juliet Police Cpt. Tyler Chandler, an average of 120 parking citations are issued a month in the city. Each violation is a $25 fine.
Justice said he wanted to amend the city code to give a pass to offenders who have not been cited the previous 12 months. Police officers will put a notification on the car parked illegally for the owner to come to the city clerk’s office to have the citation dismissed if the clerk finds no violations.
Justice said so many new residents don’t even know the law.
“On first incidences, it should be an education experience and not a penalization,” said Justice.
Chandler said the police department supports the change.
“We think it’s a good idea,” he said. “We aren’t changing the times. But our clerk will establish a database for first time offenders, for the record, and these people will have to go to the clerk’s office to have the citation dismissed. They will then go into the database to keep track of citation dates. It has the clerk’s office, instead of patrol officers, looking up each case and will give officers more time for other patrols. It’s too labor intensive for them. This gives us a chance to educate our residents and with a second offense in 12 months, people will be cited and charged.”
District 2 Commissioner Bill Trivett said he was an offender when he first moved to the city.
“There was a 12 by 18 sign of a warning and it was covered by a tree,” he said. “So, this is good. I love the idea, but of course I am a fan of keeping our streets clear.”
The registered owner of the car is responsible for any citation costs, said Chandler. He said the No. 1 complaint from offenders is they didn’t realize there is an on-street parking ordinance.
Mayor James Maness said he supports the amendment and noted he has two teen daughters and their family tries to squeeze four cars in their driveway, along with visiting friends’ cars.
“I’m glad the city will do this,” he said. “The last call I got was when I was a city commissioner and a family was dealing with a funeral and a lot of people over.”
According to Justice, if people know they will have a lot of people parking at their home for an unusual situation, they can call City Hall and ask for permission to have more cars than usual on the street and be issued a 2-3-day parking permit at no charge.