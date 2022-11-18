Mt. Juliet

To give a bit of grace and take the opportunity to educate drivers, the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that gives parking-on-the-street offenders a reprieve if they haven’t been cited within the previous 12 months.

The resolution was presented by Vice-Mayor Ray Justice, who said there are more than 20,000 new residents within the city who may not realize there is a city code that prohibits people from parking on the street between 1 a.m.-5 a.m. There are signs posted along neighborhood streets, but many say these may be obstructed by trees or are too small to notice.

