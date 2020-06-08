Current Mt. Juliet Elementary School principal Michael Hickman was chosen as the candidate to be offered the position as the new director of Maury County Public Schools at the school board meeting Monday night.
The vote was 6-4 in favor of Hickman, over Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall. Aimee Wyatt was also a candidate.
Hickman, a 1990 graduate of Columbia Central High School, is an active member of the National Guard since 1992. Hickman is principal at Mt. Juliet Elementary School and previously at Stoner Creek Elementary School.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Middle Tennessee State University, a master’s degree in education in administration from Trevecca Nazarene University and more recently received an education specialist’s degree in administration from Middle Tennessee State University.
More details will come as they are released.