Brandon Robertson of the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet receives some midgame support from his son, Ian, at the James Bess Foundation Mt. Juliet First Responder Basketball Game Fundraiser held at Mt. Juliet High School on Monday.
Lyla Cothron, daughter of Mt. Juliet Police Lt. James Cothron, performs with the Mt. Juliet cheerleaders at the James Bess Foundation Mt. Juliet First Responder Basketball Game Fundraiser held at Mt. Juliet High School on Monday.
Nikki Morales of the Mt. Juliet Police Department celebrates after a basket in the first half at the James Bess Foundation Mt. Juliet First Responder Basketball Game Fundraiser held at Mt. Juliet High School on Monday.
XAVIER SMITH
XAVIER SMITH
Dylan O'Brien hoists the trophy for the Mt. Juliet Police Department at the James Bess Foundation Mt. Juliet First Responder Basketball Game Fundraiser held at Mt. Juliet High School on Monday.
XAVIER SMITH
XAVIER SMITH
Casey Clark shoots over Devin Walker during the first quarter at the James Bess Foundation Mt. Juliet First Responder Basketball Game Fundraiser held at Mt. Juliet High School on Monday.
XAVIER SMITH
Amanda Page Cornett performs at halftime of the James Bess Foundation Mt. Juliet First Responder Basketball Game Fundraiser held at Mt. Juliet High School on Monday.
The Fire Department of Mt. Juliet may have lost a charity basketball game against the Mt. Juliet Police Department on Monday night, but all involved in the fundraiser event walked away as winners for a good cause.
The police department beat the fire department 61-11 in the first James Bess Foundation Mt. Juliet First Responder Basketball Game Fundraiser held at Mt. Juliet High School.
Proceeds from the event went to the James Bess Foundation, which grants wishes to adults with terminal illnesses. The foundation is named for James Bess, who died in 2002 after a four-year battle with brain cancer. His daughter, Mindy Bess, is the founder and CEO of the foundation.
“It means everything that we can come together and support a great cause and give some entertainment while doing so,” Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick said.
Belmont head men’s basketball coach Casey Alexander led the Mt. Juliet Police Department, while Belmont head women’s basketball coach Bart Brooks led the Fire Department.