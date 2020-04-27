Because Mt. Juliet is in a state of emergency, Mayor Ed Hagerty said he has frozen all expenditures, including the hiring to fill staff positions at City Hall.
Hagerty said he hopes that will avoid layoffs in city government.
The police department was looking to fill two positions and the fire department has an open position for assistant fire chief.
“It’s a big one,” Hagerty said of the fire department opening. “It’s about a $100,000 package.”
Other expenditures, such as a possible $1 million-plus purchase of park land, are also frozen.
A predicted loss of sales tax revenue won’t directly affect plans for a new fire station on the north end of town because those funds come from property taxes and new construction fees, Hagerty said.
Budget hearings start next week to prepare for the July 1 budget.
With the majority of Mt. Juliet’s small businesses, retail stores and restaurants nearly stifled by the COVID-19 shutdown, sales tax revenues are predicted to plummet in a big way.
Hagerty said sales tax revenues account for about 70 percent of the city’s operating budget.
“I’m very concerned about it,” he said. “We’ve talked about it internally. We don’t know yet because the numbers are delayed because of processing. My guess they will be down about 25 percent to 30 percent.”
Some of the numbers related to restaurant sales will be offset because people are buying more groceries, he said.