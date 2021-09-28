Mt. Juliet commissioners approved preliminary plans Monday night for a 218-lot development on Curd Road.
The group approved the annexation and rezoning for just less than 90 acres of land east of Curd Road and south of Lebanon Road, adjacent to the Parrish Place neighborhood.
The property was rezoned to single-family residential with a planned unit development overlay as the group approved the preliminary subdivision plans requested by Lose Design on behalf of Beazer Homes.
Lots in the 218-lot subdivision average 8,601 square feet and amenities are set to include a 2,500-square-foot swimming pool, walking trails and a 1.25-acre public park. The subdivision will also have a 10% cap on rental homes, and no one can own more than two units, according to city documents.
Will Smith of Beazer Homes said the park will be a “true” public park that will belong to the City of Mt. Juliet.
“Once we’re finished with that, that will be dedicated back to the city – the land, parking lot and the whole deal,” Smith said.
Commissioners discussed road improvements and financial contributions, which Smith said Beazer Homes representatives would work with the city to finalize prior to the item’s second reading next month.
The project originally included a second rezoning request that was approved by the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission. The project will return to planners Oct. 21 before the commission’s second reading scheduled for Oct. 25.