Perry Field

The football field at Mt. Juliet High School was renamed last Friday to honor former Golden Bears coach Roger Perry (right). Perry’s son, current MJHS coach Trey Perry (left), holds the plaque to be placed at the field honoring his father.

 BOB TAMBOLI

Mt. Juliet High School’s football teams will now call Roger Perry Field their home after the school renamed its field at a pregame ceremony last Friday night honoring the former Golden Bears’ coach.

Perry coached Mt. Juliet from 2006-2012, going 66-12. His teams went 25-3 over his final two seasons and reached the Class 6A semifinals in both seasons. His 2011 team had an undefeated regular season, the first one in the school’s history.

