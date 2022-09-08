The football field at Mt. Juliet High School was renamed last Friday to honor former Golden Bears coach Roger Perry (right). Perry’s son, current MJHS coach Trey Perry (left), holds the plaque to be placed at the field honoring his father.
Mt. Juliet High School’s football teams will now call Roger Perry Field their home after the school renamed its field at a pregame ceremony last Friday night honoring the former Golden Bears’ coach.
Perry coached Mt. Juliet from 2006-2012, going 66-12. His teams went 25-3 over his final two seasons and reached the Class 6A semifinals in both seasons. His 2011 team had an undefeated regular season, the first one in the school’s history.
Perry compiled a record of 265-92 in 29 years as a head coach with stops at Westmoreland, Portland and Mt. Juliet. His Portland teams won the 3A state title in 2000 and were state runner-up in 1994 and 1999.
Perry is still involved with the school’s football program as the Director of Football Operations, overseeing field maintenance, equipment purchases and team travel. He was inducted into the Tennessee Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017, having taken teams to the TSSAA playoffs 27 times.
Trey Perry succeeded his father as the Mt. Juliet head coach in 2013. Trey Perry was an assistant coach on his father’s Mt. Juliet staff.
“I’ll be forever grateful to this community for how they’ve treated me, my wife Debbie, Trey and my entire family,” Roger Perry said. “I’ve coached some incredible kids and worked with great coaches, teachers and administrators. I never thought or dreamed something like this (naming the field) would be possible. It’s certainly special to get this kind of recognition.”
Although the field dedication had been planned for weeks, a video compiled by Jen Ruppert was shown on MJ’s JumboTron scoreboard and caught the elder Perry by surprise.
The video included highlights from Perry’s career as well as congratulations from former players and coaching friends, including Contrez McCathern, Colt Carver, Chase Howland, Tom Turchetta, State Rep. William Lamberth and the Perry children — Courtney, Trey and Brittney.