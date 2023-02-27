Mt. Juliet High School Principal Beverly Sharpe will retire as an educator and administrator effective June 30 after 39 years with Wilson County Schools.
Sharpe’s entire career in education has been in the county school system. She currently is serving in her third year as MJHS principal. Sharpe recently announced her retirement to the school’s faculty and staff.
“Why now?” she said. “I feel like I’ve fulfilled my role in education. We’ve fostered a great faculty, staff and students at MJHS.”
Sharpe said another motivation to retire is the desire to spend more time with her three grandchildren who live in Jackson and with her mom, who lives in Crossville.
“I really want to visit more often,” Sharpe said. “As you know, education at all levels is very consuming. I look forward to the flexibility of retirement.”
Her husband, Bill, is a commercial underwriter. They live in Lebanon.
Sharpe spent her early years in education as a math teacher at MJHS. The past 15 years she’s been in administration, mostly at the high school. She was hired as assistant principal at MJHS in 2008 by then-principal Mel Brown.
Sharpe was the principal at West Wilson Middle School from November 2019 to June 2020, including the time when the school was destroyed by a tornado.
“It just was so devastating,” she said. “I got a call around 2:40 that morning from a teacher with the news. It was still dark and we could not see the actual devastation. At daybreak, I watched everything and literally broke down sobbing at the utter devastation.”
In May 2020, then-WCS director Dr. Donna Wright invited Sharpe to return to MJHS as principal.
“Mrs. Sharpe’s decades of dedicated service to this district are immeasurable,” Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell said. “She’s been such a light and positive influence for so many. Her staffs and students have always loved and appreciated her so much. The many impacts that she’s had on students will last a lifetime, and it’s very difficult to put into words just how much she’s meant to Mt. Juliet High School, and Wilson County Schools overall.
“Her character is tremendous and we wish her the very best as she closes out this chapter to her long and wonderful career later this spring.”
Sharpe said when she announced her retirement decision to her staff, there was notable silence.
“Then someone started clapping,” she said. “Yes, it was bittersweet. MJHS is so special because of its overall culture at the school and in our community. Visitors always talk about this, how our staff and faculty interact so well.”
Sharpe said another difficult moment in her career was telling staff and students at WWMS she was going back to MJHS to be principal.
“I thought I was going to retire from WWMS,” she said. “But the upper levels thought I was the right person to go there (MJHS) as principal with all my experience at this school.”
After retiring, Sharpe said she hopes to take some months visiting family and traveling to places in the United States.
“I have a long list of ‘to dos’ I need to tackle as well,” she added.
WCS spokesman Bart Barker said no one has been named as Sharpe’s successor. There are four assistant principals at MJHS and a student population of 1,650.