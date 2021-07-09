Repairs to a bridge pillar under the Mt. Juliet Road Interstate-40 overpass that had been damaged in a fatal crash last month were completed a little more than one week ahead of schedule last Thursday, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson.
Ongoing work by TDOT to widen the bridge remains on schedule.
An 80-year-old tractor-trailer driver was killed when he lost control of his truck on I-40 westbound near the Mt. Juliet Road overpass. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said his tractor-trailer went off the road, straddled the guardrail and ran a pillar under the bridge. The truck exploded upon impact. Engineers determined the integrity of the bridge was not affected.
TDOT officials said after the accident that repairs to the column could take up to three weeks, with initial lane closures during the repair. Those did happen, but did not shut down traffic on the interstate or bridge.
Lane shifts will remain so that TDOT’s widening of the bridge can fully resume and continue under the original contract for the project.
“The contractor is still on schedule,” said TDOT spokesperson Beth Emmons. “He is expected to be setting beams (this) week for the widening portion of the project during the nighttime operations.”
The initial $5.9 million project to widen the Mt. Juliet Road overpass was awarded to Dement Construction Company in October 2020, with an estimated completion date of May 2022.
City of Mt. Juliet Deputy Public Works Director Matt White confirmed the repair project was complete.
“Everything is repaired and opened up,” he said. “It took about one and a half weeks versus three weeks or more to complete the repairs. TDOT managed the repairs with no expense the city.”
The eastern lane over the bridge was also closed during the repair project, said White.
“There was only a very minimal effect on the widening project,” said White.
City Public Works Director Andrew Barlow said the bridge widening project will increase the overpass lanes to seven, with five northbound lanes and two southbound lanes.