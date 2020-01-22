The Mt. Juliet League has decided to end negotiations with the city of Mt. Juliet for a city-funded, interest-free loan to upgrade field lighting at the organization’s baseball and softball complex on Lebanon Road.
League President Ray Justice, who is also Mt. Juliet District 1 Commissioner, said that the organization is discussing a loan with CedarStone Bank.
“The local institutions in Mt. Juliet were willing to step up and help. I will be forever grateful,” Justice said. He declined to reveal an interest rate for the bank loan.
This month city commissioners agreed on first reading to fund up to $450,000 in an interest-free loan to upgrade the lighting at the ballpark.
Vice Mayor James Maness and Commissioner Art Giles said they would not vote for the loan until further questions were answered. The measure was deferred and a special meeting was called for this week. That meeting was suddenly cancelled.
“We have decided to go in a different direction,” Justice told the Wilson Post. He recused himself from any votes on the matter.
Justice said the league’s board met recently to discuss the sticking points of the bank loan. He said he was disappointed with the pushback from some city commissioners.
“I am disappointed in the lack of engagement shown by the city for youth sports,” Justice said. “This has been ongoing for many years and has never been substantial.”
The city does give a grant to the league from its the annual budget. This year’s grant was $15,000, up from $10,000 the previous year. If the city had made the loan itself, it planned to discontinue the grant until the loan was paid.
Justice said Giles was the main hiccup in the proposed city loan.
“He said some of his constituents didn’t want to fund it,” Justice said.
At the city commission meeting, Giles explained his projected “no” vote for funding.
“I am not against any kind of athletic program for youth,” he said at the time. “We give them a $15,000 a year grant. We’ve just settled a (liquor tax) lawsuit, we must deal with another fire station with $1 million for staff on that. We are not in the banking business. I am supportive, but I can’t vote for giving a loan of $450,000. I am voting no, not against sports, but we have to be good stewards of our money. People have voiced their opinions. I can’t do it.”
When the bank loan is in place, Justice said installation of the upgraded lights should be complete by the end of February. The softball and baseball seasons start in March. There are approximately 2,600 players on teams at the Mt. Juliet League.
“CedarStone Bank is honored to work with the Mt. Juliet League on the ballfield lighting upgrade project,” CedarStone Bank CEO and President Bob McDonald said. “The league has been an important part of the Mt. Juliet community for over 51 years and continues to provide a great service to children and young adults. We look forward to cheering on this great organization and watching its continued success for many years to come.”
The next city commission meeting is Monday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.