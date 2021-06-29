Mt. Juliet commissioners voted to drop the city’s previously approved property tax rate Monday, lowering the rate below the state’s certified tax rate.
The commission approved a new tax rate of 11 cents, lower than the budgeted rate of 15 cents and the state certified rate of 12.43 cents derived from this year’s state-mandated reappraisal.
Mt. Juliet Finance Director Dana Hire said the reduction to 11 cents from 12.43 cents would mean savings of $7 annually for a property valued at $150,000, $11 annually for a property valued at $300,000 and $18 annually for a property valued at $500,000.
The city approved its budget during the June 14 meeting with the property tax rate set at 15 cents. The city had not received the official certified tax rate notice from the State Board of Equalization prior to the meeting.
City officials said the official notice arrived June 17 with a certified rate of 12.43 cents.
Commissioner Jennifer Milele favored adopting the state certified rate.
“It would mean no increase in property tax and it would also mean an additional $25,000 in revenue, and I’m rounding off. It’s not fake news to say that if the 15 cents passes, that’s already in the budget, that would mean a property tax increase of 20 percent on residents who own property – 20 percent increase over last year,” she said.
Mt. Juliet vice-mayor Ray Justice offered an amendment to Milele’s motion to lower the property tax rate to 11 cents, which Milele said she did not favor in case the city would need to raise the rate in the future.
“I would rather not take the chance of coming back at some later point and having to raise it again, which is not going to sit well with the public to have to raise property taxes,” Milele said.
Justice said higher-than-expected sales tax revenue and other revenues within the last year, as well as the strength of the city’s general fund, made this year an ideal time to lower the property tax rate.
The property tax funds the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet, which had a total revenue, including the 15-cent property tax rate, of just more than $3 million, which meant the department’s budget would be supplemented by the general fund for $959,126.
“I would say based on the fact we’re able to spend $16 million in capital projects this year alone tells me our budget is in really good shape,” Justice said. “The money is not needed.”
Justice said he’s sympathetic to property owners because they do not have control over the property tax rate. “If I have the opportunity to give the taxpayers back more money, I have a hard time worrying about what it looks like when I do that. I don’t care how it looks like. I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Justice, who said he did not believe the lowered rate would harm the city’s budget.