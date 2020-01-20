Jerald Riggs, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with attempted criminal homicide Monday after shooting his mother multiple times, according to a news release from the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
Riggs was booked into the Wilson County Jail.
Around 8:30 a.m. officers were summoned to the parking lot of Meridian at Providence apartments at 120 Providence Trail after a report of a shooting.
Officers found the female victim, 48, on the ground in the parking lot, and they immediately began life-saving efforts after discovering numerous gunshot wounds to various parts of her body. Riggs was spotted nearby and apprehended, according to the news release.
The victim was immediately transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she remains in critical but stable condition.
The police investigation revealed that Riggs lived with the victim at the apartment complex, and he confirmed using a small-caliber handgun to shoot his mother, the news release said.