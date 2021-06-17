Downtown Nashville was right in the heart of Mt. Juliet in a railroad display that traversed Ken Miller’s suburban yard, using 3,000 feet of miniature tracks, dozens of trains, iconic Music City buildings and over 500 visitors during Memorial Day week.
This garden railway uses a fixed track gauge of 1.75 inches to represent a range of rail transport modelling scales. Miller’s hobby also helped to shape his career.
“I’ve been a CSX Transportation engineer for 22 years,” said Miller at his home while his exhibit was featured during a week-long National Garden Railroad Society convention in Nashville recently.
And while it was a rainy day visit to Miller’s John Wright Road home, the skies cleared enough for two dozen of his trains to hit the tracks, which are permanently set up in his side and back yards and tunnel though gardens and rock displays.
There are adult-sized replicas of Nashville signature buildings such as Union Station, the “Batman” AT&T Building, Tootsies Orchid Lounge, the Johnny Cash Museum and some 50 others ranging from small to gigantic.
“Well, the rain had me get some back into my garage during the exhibit at times, but most people got a good look at them,” said Miller.
For the past 22 years, Miller has conducted the CSX freight train from Nashville to Chattanooga. It’s fulfilled his passion for trains in a real deal career, as well as resulted in thousands of hours into these displays he conjures what he’s not riding the rails.
Only the weather has been the enemy, with floods wiping out his massive setup three times, and the 2020 tornado laying waste to his yard and tracks as well.
“It has taken me two and a half years to get ready for (the convention),” he said. “I had to put in a bid to be showcased and that was accepted for 2020 and we all know what happened last year. And then the tornado and floods took their toll. But I’ve rebuilt and people have come to enjoy.”
Some of the thousands of trains Miller has collected (they were spared from Mother Nature) represent lines such as Santa Fe, Union Pacific, L&N and Southern Railway.
Within the nearly one-mile of tracks there are 15 city-scapes and over 60 buildings. Dozens of trains chugged through the display and thousands of others are stored securely nearby in Miller’s museum-like collection of trains.
A seemingly younger version of Miller was Cooper Lawson, 4, whose eyes were wide as he pointed to the moving trains, walked around the yard and toured a building full of trains that reached floor to ceiling. He came with his parents from Cottontown.
“It’s just really way cool,” he said, as he gave a thumbs-up sign.
Miller’s neighbor and friend Kathy O’Brien Streets has supported Miller in this endeavor for the past three years. She and her husband, Mark, helped to put up tents to ward off the rain and provide support moving the trains and buildings to accommodate the weather. She even helped install windows into the AT&T replica building.
“I am amazed by their resilience and determination, overcoming a tornado and floods that wiped out their tracks twice in two years,” she said. “They definitely have something to be proud. They are always eager and excited to show and share their elaborate system. It’s becoming an attraction not just for the neighbors, but for people from all over.”
Miller happily grows the exhibit, although four years ago he had to stop for a bit following a track fatality that happened in Murfreesboro.
“That got to me so much I couldn’t work on the display for quite a long time,” he said. “But these days it’s a labor of love.”
He hopes to retire conducting freight trains in about four years.
“But I will always be doing this the rest of my life,” he said. “It’s a homage to my dad (also a model train fan) and career.”