The Mt. Juliet City Commission has passed a budget ordinance on first reading for funding for upgrading the lighting at the Mt. Juliet League baseball and softball park.
In a 4-0-1 vote (District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice abstained because he is the board president of the league) commissioners agreed to fund up to $450,000 to upgrade the lighting at the league’s fields located on Lebanon Road.
It would be a loan at zero percent interest with a proposed agreement to forego the city’s annual grant of $15,000 to the league to help pay back the loan. The deal that requires a second reading at the Jan. 13 meeting.
Vice-Mayor James Maness asked if there is a bid yet for the project.
Justice, acting as the league spokesperson, said a bid contingency was approximately $409,500 to upgrade the lighting. He noted the league knew something had to be done about the lighting when one of the light poles caught on fire.
Justice noted the existing lights are gas lights from the 1970s and would be replaced with LED lights. The new lights will garner about a 30 to 40 percent in energy savings with the new technology.
Mayor Ed Hagerty said he was not really comfortable with the city “being the bank and forwarding money” for the project at zero percent interest.
Justice said the league did go to area banks for the loan, saying one bank’s proposal at 4.5 percent interest over 20 years would cost about $233,000 in interest.
Hagerty said before second reading, he’d like to see the bid proposal and have several ideas about how the city would be paid back. He noted not giving the $15,000 yearly grant to the league would perhaps go into three decades toward paying off the funds required to upgrade the lighting at the park.
Justice said he would have more than several ideas in writing at the next meeting. One idea is to increase the membership fee $5 per participant and exploring grant proposals to help offset the loan.