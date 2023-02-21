Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness reviewed the city’s 50th anniversary year at his annual State of the City address at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce luncheon held Feb. 15.
“The state of our city is strong,” Maness, who is Mt. Juliet’s 14th mayor, said in his 40-minute speech. “We are in a good position. This city is built on a firm foundation. A 50-year foundation that’s been put in place for us. The things we do as a board are built on work of 50 years of history before us. It has taken hours of staff time from our 250-person staff.”
Maness jumped quickly reviewing infrastructure projects, leading this segment expressing his satisfaction about the completion of the Mt. Juliet Road/I-40 interchange this past July.
“It was a $7.9 million project with $3.4 million of our own funds,” he said. “It’s relieved traffic congestion with the widening of the bridge. Long before dirt was moved, we started the project in 2014. That’s eight years to open. This represents one piece of many future pieces.”
Maness said there are $351 million budgeted or spent for 122 road improvement project, $7 million in six traffic signal improvement projects and $5 million in five bike and pedestrian projects.
“This spring there are seven capital projects expected to be under construction,” Maness said.
Those projects are the S. Greenhill Road roundabout and Town Center Greenway Connector; Lebanon Road slip ramp; Lebanon Road sidewalks; Mt. Juliet Road traffic signal improvements; a traffic signal at Golden Bear Gateway and Volunteer Boulevard; a traffic signal at East Division Street and Golden Bear ramp; and Park Glen trailhead at Cedar Creek Greenway.
The mayor then told those in the room the latest audit received by the city had, “the highest score you can get on audits.”
Expenditures topped at $36.3 million, said Maness. He said a third of those were toward public safety and another third to roads and capital improvements.
“This shows the city’s commitment to public safety,” said Maness. “Our city has got its priorities straight.”
He noted 53 percent of the city’s revenue comes from taxes.
“We are talking about activity at cash registers, sales tax revenues,” said Maness.
Less than 10 percent of the city’s income comes from property taxes. He said the city received $42 million in grant monies.
“Sales tax revenues were $18.2 million, that’s 13 percent over the last year,” said Maness.
Maness reported the number of crimes against people is down 10 percent, and crimes against property is down 20 percent (the lowest since 2016). He said the groundbreaking for the new 44,000-square foot police headquarters will be held in late spring.
Maness said the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet has brought the city’s ISO rating from a five to a three (one is the highest and the rating helps to determine insurance rates). The department had a total call volume of 4,139; with 2,765 EMS calls and 1,374 fire calls.
“Dispatch to enroute time was (one minute, 42 seconds) and response time to arrival was 6:24,” said Maness.
A new north side fire station on N. Greenhill Road near Green Hill High School is set to open this spring. Maness said it will have a $5.5 million operating budget, advanced life support capabilities, and three used ambulances with three new ones planned for 2024.
The mayor concluded his presentation by reviewing the July meeting that city officials attended with Gov. Bill Lee and TDOT officials during which Mt. Juliet committed $25 million to TDOT to start the Central Pike Interchange.
“We are the only city of 345 that has offered such,” said Maness. “I am convinced we need this interchange for traffic relief and long-term investments.”
He said this project will take 60 percent of traffic out of the Providence area and have a regional, positive impact.
“Mt. Juliet has never been about what’s coming next, but what’s here now,” Maness concluded. “Because, you are what makes the city the great city it is.”