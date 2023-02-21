Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness reviewed the city’s 50th anniversary year at his annual State of the City address at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce luncheon held Feb. 15.

“The state of our city is strong,” Maness, who is Mt. Juliet’s 14th mayor, said in his 40-minute speech. “We are in a good position. This city is built on a firm foundation. A 50-year foundation that’s been put in place for us. The things we do as a board are built on work of 50 years of history before us. It has taken hours of staff time from our 250-person staff.”

