At times visibly emotional, Army Sgt. Ethan LaBerge and his family toured their future Mt. Juliet home under construction last week, gifted to the family as a huge salute of thanks and support.
Purple Heart recipient LaBerge was flanked by his wife, Arin (also an Army veteran), and their two children, Lilly, 5, and Wyatt 1, who mostly stayed in his dad’s arms during the tour of the home.
Members of the community and future neighbors at the Nichols Vale Community were inside the home to write inspirational notes on the unfinished walls.
According to Ethan’s mom, Tammy LaBerge, who was at the home along with dozens of others, her son suffered a concussion, multiple broken bones and extensive shrapnel wounds during an explosion while serving in Afghanistan.
LaBerge also holds a Combat Infantry Badge and an Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two stars. He said he retired medically from the Army in 2016 after five years and two deployments to Afghanistan. He’s undergone 11 surgeries and still suffers from memory loss, he said.
“This is a very very special day,” she said. “It’s a beautiful home and now he’s home safe and lives near.”
The non-profit organization Operation FINALLY HOME gives free homes, or home modifications, to veterans, first responders or their spouses. Spokesperson Tammy Boclair said that the organization partners with sponsors in each community.
As the family toured their soon-to-be-new home, they paused to read the many messages stapled to or written directly on the structure. Ethan and Arin stopped several times to reach out and trace the words that had sentiments like, “Congratulations on your new home! May it bring your family lots of love and happiness.”
A small bedroom beckoned young Lilly.
“Do you want this to be your bedroom,” her dad whispered in her ear.
She nodded yes vigorously.
The journey to the joyful home tour began last November when the family was surprised at the Grand Ole Opry with the announcement of the gift.
“It’s very overwhelming,” LaBerge said in a quiet voice. “We had not seen this home. There’s lots of anxiety, but I am overcome with joy. The messages of love and appreciation are very heartwarming.”
The LaBerges said they hope to move into their new home this summer. He spends a lot of his time now working on cars and going to sporting events, as well as taking his children to the zoo and park.
The family thanked all the people “who took the time and effort,” to make this home come true. Beazer Homes donated the lot.