Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I live in Mt. Juliet. I have been here most of my life.”
How are you active in the community?
“I try to help where I can with various events and functions. I am not formally a member of the local organizations.”
Current career position?
“Semi-retired self-employed communications engineer and voice-over artist.”
Married, children?
“I’ve been happily married for 40 years, no children.”
Education?
“Mt. Juliet High School, Nashville Tech, School of Life.”
You’ve had a long career in the music industry. What niche did you work in?
“Songwriting, production, producing. At Top 40 WLAC, 92Q “back when radio mattered,” I was known as ‘Captain Sunshine.’ ”
Outstanding memories from the musical time in your life?
“I met some incredible people and music artists.”
What did you learn during that time?
“It helped me to learn more about public speaking whether it is 10 people or a few thousand. I’ve done both.”
What person did you meet that had you star struck?
“Astronaut Alan B. Shepard.”
Are you a musician?
“I ‘hack around’ on guitar, and I used to sing.”
Are you a minister?
“I am working on the certification, but not yet.”
What is your ministry?
“Bible Study Group and guest speaking at churches. Everyone is welcome at Bible Study Group. We meet at Shoney’s in Lebanon on Monday nights from 6:30-7:30 p.m.”
Was there a pivotal moment that turned you to God?
“I can’t remember a time in my life that I didn’t have faith. As far back as I can remember, I trusted and believed in God.”
How has His Grace enhanced your life?
“His Grace has saved me from going to Helland THAT can’t be topped.”
What are your biggest accomplishments?
“I wrote some gospel songs that have led people to Jesus Christ. I wrote a song called ‘He knew me when He was hanging on the Cross.’ I got an email from a guy all the way in Brazil who said it affected him. Eternal accomplishments far outweigh the earthly thing.”
What is your advice for fellow entrepreneurs?
“Don’t give up. Chase your dreams, and remember, your dreams are YOUR dreams, so don’t let anyone tell you ‘No.’ ”
Future goals?
“Keep spreading the Gospel till I can’t do it anymore.”
Biggest career accomplishment?
“Won IBMA (Bluegrass equivalent to CMA\ACM) Recorded Event of the Year 2008 for a project I co- produced and co-wrote the two gospel songs. I have won several awards in my Communications Engineering field.”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“Achieving my goal of going to Heaven and influencing as many as I can to be there too.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, past or present, who and why?
“I would sit with Jesus Christ and not ask anything, but just soak in His Presence and the blessing of being in His Presence.”
Where do you see yourself in five years?
“Wherever God leads me.”
Pets?
“A dog that ‘thinks’ he rules the house.”
Movie or book person?
“Too many movies to mention. The Bible is my favorite book.”