Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born in Columbia, Tenn., moved to Mt. Juliet when I was 3 and have been here ever since. We have lived in Willoughby Station for about 20 years.”
Married? Children?
“I have been married to Kim for 28 years. We have four daughters. Briley is 24, married and works as an architect in Knoxville after graduating from UT. Gentry, Isabella and Alex are our 21-year-old triplets. They are currently in their senior years up at Western Kentucky University.”
What brought you to the Mt. Juliet area?
“My grandparents, Bud and Sarah Little, owned and operated Green Hill Market on Lebanon Road through the 1970s and we moved up here so both my parents could go to work in the business, Jerry in the meat room, and Sharon in the office.”
What was your first job?
“At Suggs Creek Shop Rite while in junior high.”
Your dad, Jerry Houston, started in the grocery business in 1972. Talk about Suggs Creek Market as well.
“After working and learning the grocery business for 12 years, my parents bought Suggs Creek Shop Rite out on Stewarts Ferry Pike in the early 1980s and ran that for several years.”
When did he open Houston’s Meat and Produce? Was it located where it is now?
“They founded Houston’s on one end of the Green Hill Market building several years after my grandparents had sold it. When Lebanon Road was widened, the building was removed. Then they moved up to the intersection of Mt. Juliet Road and Lebanon Road around 1995 and operated there for several years. Then they bought the property and built the building that we are currently in (on Mt. Juliet Road) around 2003.”
What were your first duties at Houston’s?
“I started in the meat room but did learn most aspects of the business just by being there.”
What did your dad teach you about business? When did you officially join Houston’s?
“Daddy’s main quality, in my opinion, was his ability to relate to customers. He would bend over backwards to give them a good experience. I absorbed that from him. I graduated from UT in 1992, piddled around for a couple months looking for a job, then took a ‘temporary’ position at Houston’s until I could figure out what I wanted to do with my life. I became manager in 2013 when my father passed, then the owner last spring when my mother passed.”
As owner, what are your duties? How many employees? Didn’t your mom work there for years as well?
“I am basically the general manager, working closely with all departments, the meat department, the kitchen, and the deli/front. I do most of the inventory management. We have 22 employees currently. Yes, my mom worked every day, running the office, up until a few months before she passed last spring.”
Do you still cut meat? How has the business changed over the years?
“I don’t cut nearly as much as I did even a few years ago but do jump in there when needed.
I would say the main difference in the meat business now is the availability of so many more specific products. Back in the old days, we bought sides of beef that weighed probably 200 pounds, then would hand them on a hook and break them down into components. Now, that work is already done, and a lot of the waste is already trimmed off before it gets to us. Another noticeable change is the knowledge of our customer base. Many of them, through television and internet, have a pretty good idea of what they want and what to do with it once they buy it.”
What services do you offer there? When did you open lunch service? Is this a large component of your market?
“We are a butcher shop, grocery, deli, lunch counter, and caterer. We make our own deli salads; we do a meat-and-two lunch Monday-through-Friday. We grill burgers and chicken sandwiches that I would put up against anyone’s in town. Our lunch counter is a big part of our business, probably most popular is taco salad on Thursday and steak sandwiches on Friday.”
When did you start catering?
“We started catering in the old place out of a tiny kitchen about 21 years ago. Now, it is a huge part of our business. We feed groups ranging from 20 people up to 1,500. In December, near as I can figure, we fed about 9,000 people at various locations all over Middle Tennessee.”
Why is MJ4Hope one of your favorite nonprofits?
“I am on the MJ4Hope board with lifelong friends that I love and trust completely. They love this community as I do, and that gives me comfort and security in the knowledge that every time we take a donation, the person donating can rest assured that their hard-earned money will be delivered to someone in our community who really needs it.”
Uplifting moments in your career and personal life?
“I realize now that when my parents decided to take a big risk, borrow hundreds of thousands of dollars, and buy and build on the property we now occupy, they set me up to be successful.”
Your bucket list for life in general?
“I would like to be an assistant basketball coach on a team coached by one of my daughters.”
What is your biggest accomplishment?
“Partnering with Kim to raise four, beautiful, smart, conscientious citizens who know right from wrong.”
Some of your future goals?
“We own the property next door to the business, so finding a long-term use for that is important. Steakhouse?”
Best piece of advice you’ve received and given?
“My dad told me, ‘Always look a person in the eye when you are talking business.’ I told my daughters many times, ‘Don’t mess with the bull, you’ll get the horns.’ ”
Hobbies?
“Golf, working out, attending basketball games.”
Which living person do you most admire?
“Peyton Manning.”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“Having all my daughters live within a few miles of me with their families.”
Where do you see yourself in five years?
“Hopefully working less hours and playing more golf.”
Pets?
“We have two King Charles cavalier spaniels named Leo and Ruby.”
Movie or book person?
“I have always been a big reader, and my favorite books and movies are the JRR Tolkien works, ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy.”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you visit and why?
“I think I would like to go to Japan. I admire the culture.”