Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born at Donelson Hospital, and I’ve lived in Middle Tennessee ever since, except for six awful months in South Carolina in the early 2000s. These days I live in Gladeville and work in Mt. Juliet.”
Current career position?
“Audiovisual Production teacher at Mt. Juliet High School, the best high school in the county. I started my teaching career at MJHS in 2016.”
Married, children?
“I’m married to Jessica, and we have two middle schoolers.”
Your education?
“I was in several different elementary and middle schools in Middle Tennessee before finally settling into La Vergne High School in the mid-90s. When I was 29, I took college seriously for the first time, starting at Vol State, and then MTSU, where I graduated with a teaching license and an English degree.”
What brought you to Wilson County?
“We were able to get a large piece of land for cheap in 2014. Those days are gone, of course, and we’ve since moved to a different property.”
What was your first job?
“Working in a video rental store in La Vergne.”
What led you to teaching? Did you have a special teacher in your academic career who inspired you to become a teacher?
“I was a very problematic middle and high school student, so I was in constant conflict with teachers and administrators. I was always a strong writer, though, so in my late 20s I decided to find out if I could be a better English teacher than the ones I had. I only taught English one year before switching to audio-visual production, so I guess I’ll never know.”
What were your jobs before teaching?
“Radio host and programmer, retail and warehouse manager, barista and tea shop supervisor, and communications specialist for Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee.”
Why audiovisual teacher?
“My favorite thing is learning about how others do what they do and why, so our school news programs fit great with my personal interests. My students and I get to see all the cool stuff everyone else works on while we work on our own cool stuff.”
What technical skills do you need to do that?
“Reading and writing and organizational skills, as well as project management skills, are crucial to my class, and that’s before you even touch the cameras and microphones. The more technical aspects require methodical planning and problem solving, especially when you have dozens of input and output devices connected to each other at one time.”
What is this course all about?
“Put simply, we make videos. I have a maximum of 75 students per semester. We use everything from smartphones to half-million-dollar giant outdoor screens.”
Tell us about the sports and arts events you livestream on YouTube?
“BNN (Bear News Network) live streams nearly every home football game, and any home basketball, baseball, or softball game for which we have sponsors. If all the equipment is running right, those live streams also go out on Channel 9 on Xfinity and TDS cable television in Wilson County, which is pumped out of our classroom. I believe this is the third year where we will also live stream the yearly holiday extravaganza concert with the choir and the band, and it will be the first time we have used our new robotic cameras.”
You are the Wilson County Education Association president. Is this an appointment?
“Technically it’s a position voted on by association members, but I was the only candidate this year. It can be very difficult these days to find teachers who will enthusiastically and clearly stick up for what we do in the public sphere, and I blame that on the general tenor of the discourse around public education locally.”
What are your short, and long-term goals in this role?
“The short-term goal for WCEA is strengthening our identity as truly helpful and supportive of teachers locally, and communicating the desires, concerns, and hopes of our members to the community and board. The long-term and ultimate goal is that it becomes the norm that actual current teachers are always the first to be consulted when it comes to major decisions about what we do and how we are perceived and compensated.”
What are the challenges in teaching?
“Earbuds, mostly.”
You were the student-voted Favorite Faculty member. Tell us about that.
“My job allows me to interact with more students than anyone else, which I love, and that definitely affects the voting numbers.”
Uplifting moments in your career?
“Very shortly after one of my students was murdered, the subject of desired outcomes for the subsequent trial and sentencing came up in a private student discussion, which I was asked to join. Another student, who was a good friend of the victim, was close by. I deferred to her, and she said the death penalty was pointless and would just cause more people more pain. She had every reason to say the opposite. The kids will make most things better if we let them and convince them that better is possible.”
Pivotal moments that guided your career?
“Committing to live streaming every home football game in my second year as A/V teacher kicked the door down for opportunities for my students.”
What would surprise us about you?
“I went to professional wrestling school one night. One. It was painful.”
Which living person do you most admire?
“My wife.”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“Infinite nachos.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, past or present, who and why?
“My wife. We are so busy we each forgot our anniversary.”
Where do you see yourself in five years?
“Right where I am now, which is a good thing.”
Pets?
“Nope. This is a current source of discontent among some members of the household.”
Movie or book person? Favorite book or movie?
“I read a LOT more before I became a teacher, and I watched a lot more movies before I started teaching video production. I’m currently watching ‘The Sandman,’ and it’s great. The books are even better.”