Please tell us a little about yourself.
“Born in Germany and raised in Middle Tennessee most of my childhood years. My wife and I have resided in the greater Nashville area 8-plus years and currently live in Mt. Juliet, which is our favorite surrounding area of Nashville.”
When drew you to Mt. Juliet?
“Other then it being the best place to live in the Greater Nashville area is the proximity to Old Hickory Lake. The water is our family’s passion both professionally and personally.”
Current career?
“My wife and I are the owners and operators of Cruisin’ Tikis Nashville (out of Gallatin Marina). Additionally, I lead an HR dept for an aerospace & defense company.”
Married, children?
“Happily married to Andrea Wiater (together over 10 years) and have two wonderful sons Baker (2 years old) and Brady (2.5 months old).”
Schooling?
I received my undergraduate degree in business administration from Austin Peay State University and my workforce development graduates degree from the University of Arkansas.”
When did you open Cruisin’ Tiki Nashville? How in the world did you come up with this idea?
“My wife Andrea gets all the creative create for Cruisin’ Tikis Nashville. During a vacation to the Florida Keys in late 2020 my wife saw a tiki boat from afar and without ever stepping foot on a tiki knew this was something that Nashville (and surrounding areas) was overdue to bring to our great city.”
People wanted a safe escape during the pandemic?
“The pandemic was an unprecedented time for all, and our tiki boats allotted people the opportunity to share great experiences with family and friends while doing so in a safe manner.”
Variety of ‘users’ for your tiki experience?
“The demographic variety that Cruisin’ Tikis Nashville attracts is what truly sets us apart from other experiences. In my opinion, watching customers from all walks of life enjoy our experience is what truly makes us a special organization.”
How has business been? Any particular client that wowed you? Nashville celebs?
“Cruisin’ Tikis Nashville was extremely fortunate with all the local support which has allowed us to grow the operation to the point we’re able to reach a much larger customer base allowing us in becoming a ‘must do’ in the greater Nashville area.”
Best destination on Old Hickory Lake on your cruises?
“There isn’t a bad spot on the lake but when cruising on the tikis it doesn’t matter where on the lake you are, it’s the best spot.”
You also are a big hitter at L3Harris Technologies, what do you do there? How do you manage both?
“I lead an HR department which focuses on recruitment for the organization. Managing both ventures is only possible with the partnership with my wife.”
What are your biggest accomplishments?
“We like to think our biggest accomplishment is still ahead of us but extremely grateful that we’ve been able to grow our tiki fleet from one tiki to three tiki boats, allowing us to share our tiki experience with more customers.”
What is your advice for fellow entrepreneurs?
“I’ve been asked this question often and it still somewhat catches me off guard that others view me as an entrepreneur. In my mind it starts with a vision and intentional action. Being present during the journey versus desired outcomes enhances the actions required to drive a successful business.”
Future goals?
“Continuing to grow Cruisin Tikis Nashville to be a meaningful organization in our local communities while sharing our offerings to those that visit our great city.”
Best piece of advice you’ve received? Given?
“The best advice I’ve received is encapsulated in this quote, ‘keep’em guessing.’ If you can be incrementally unpredictable, it means you are pushing yourself and allowing yourself to be vulnerable which in turn enables growth.
Hobbies?
Any water or outdoor activities along with being an overly passionate Tennessee Titans fan. Titan Up.”
Pets?
“Brewski – a 9-year-old Goldendoodle.”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“Happiness in my opinion is an outcome and to achieve that outcome I believe it starts with daily gratitude in the journey to achieve happiness.”
Where do you see yourself in five years?
“I’m not entirely sure, but sure hope it is enjoying my family as I watch our children grow up.”