Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born in California, grew up near Lake Tahoe, and now live in Mt. Juliet.”
Married, children?
“Married to a former U.S. Marine.”
What brought you to the Wilson County area?
“Family.”
What was your first-ever job?
“Working at the local apple festival.”
What were your subsequent jobs leading up to joining the Mt. Juliet Library?
“I worked as a library aide in the local public library. After receiving my MLIS degree, I actually worked in university and academic libraries for several years but decided that I would like to return to the public library setting because I enjoy the dynamics and community role of the public library.”
What are your first memories of being in a library?
“My first library memories are of my mother taking my sister and I to the local library.”
When were you hired as director of MJ Library?
“I was hired as the director in fall 2015; prior to that I was the assistant director. I worked with former director Nancy Armstrong for about eight years and really appreciated the opportunity to work with her and learn about the Mt. Juliet community.”
What drew you to this profession?
“I like people and I recognize the positive impact libraries can have on a community. I welcome the opportunity to support our community and provide a positive, welcoming environment.”
Tell us about the huge expansion under your tenure?
“The library expansion began in fall 2015 and was completed summer of 2016. During that time, the library grew from 9,900 square feet to 23,700 square feet. Every area of the library was expanded and designed to accommodate the changing use patterns of libraries. Library visitors increase every year; last year the library welcomed over 112,000 visitors and checked out over 384,000 items.”
What were the challenges during the pandemic?
“The pandemic was a challenge because there was so much unknown. We closed for the first few weeks of the pandemic and just offered curbside service during that time. We opened to the public in early summer 2019 with adapted services and programming. Our digital services available through the Libby App definitely increased in popularity during this time.”
Tell us about your summer programs for kids.
“The purpose of the library’s summer reading program is to encourage children and their families to visit the library and enjoy the variety of activities, learning, and recreational reading materials available. Summer Reading Program activities run weekly June thru July. Registration begins in May.”
What are some long-term goals for your library?
“We would like to install a professional audio-visual system because we want to expand our programs offered.”
What is the importance of people utilizing their local library?
“The importance of the local public library is that it is a people’s resource and we work to keep our library relevant and welcoming. I encourage all residents to visit their library and discover what it offers. I am certain they will enjoy the experience.”
Are you the one who orders new books? How does this work and how do you choose?
“We are often asked how we select our books. We work hard to make the best use of our budget allocation to provide information and entertainment resources for all ages in our community. If the library does not have something you are looking for, please be sure to ask.”
Which living person do you most admire?
“My father.”
Do you have pets?
“I have two cats that I adopted after they were both abandoned at the library. My husband has said that is enough library cats for now.”
What is your favorite book?
“I don’t exactly have a favorite book. Many of the books I select to read are children’s books. I started reading them so that I could make recommendations to our younger readers. However, I discovered that children’s books are where some of the best stories are found. From my recent reads, I can definitely recommend “The Doughnut Fix” by Jessie Janowitz as a title that middle grade readers will enjoy.”