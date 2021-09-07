Mt. Juliet is now Wilson County’s most populated city, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, as city and county officials prepare for redistricting.
Mt. Juliet’s population rose to 39,289, an increase of nearly 8,000 residents from its special census in 2018. The city’s 2010 population was 23,671.
Lebanon’s popular rose to 38,431, which is just under 6,000 more residents from its 2016 special census and more than 12,000 residents from the 2010 census.
Wilson County, which was the state’s fastest-growing county in 2019, saw its population increase to 147,737 people. The county added nearly 34,000 people in the past decade, which represents about a 30% percent population increase.
Mt. Juliet’s population increased about 65% since 2010. Lebanon’s increased about 47%.
Wilson County Planning Director Tom Brashear has been vocal in recent years about the population increase, noting some estimates have the county’s population growing to about 222,2490 by 2040. The projected population for 2035 is about 204,000 people.
The United States Census takes place every 10 years and is conducted by the Census Bureau.
The census is used for government redistricting, which is the redrawing of county commission, state Senate, state House, Congress, constable, school board and city wards or district lines to ensure citizens are represented equally.
The Wilson County Redistricting Committee is scheduled to meet Sept. 7 at the Wilson County Election Commission Office and is required to adopt the updated Wilson County Commission districts no later than Dec. 31.
The Wilson County Redistricting Committee is Jerry McFarland (commission districts 5, 6, 15, 17, 19 and 23); Justin Smith (commission districts 1, 4, 8, 10, 18, 22 and 25); Terry Ashe (commission districts 7, 9, 12, 20, 21 and 24); Tommy Jones (commission districts 2, 3, 11, 13, 14 and 16); and Annette Stafford as the at-large selection.
The Lebanon City Council will discuss redrawing its districts during its Sept. 16 work session.