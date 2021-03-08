The anniversary eve of the March 3, 2020, tornado that swept through parts of Nashville, Wilson and Putnam counties was crystal clear at sundown as Mt. Juliet held a remembrance ceremony to honor three county residents killed in the storm.
Hundreds showed up at twilight March 2 at the Town Center Clock at the intersection of Division Street and Mt. Juliet Road to remember Donna Eaton, James Eaton and Brandy Barker.
The Eatons died when their house collapsed on them during the tornado. They had been married 58 years. Barker was a young mother who was a security guard at CEVA in Mt. Juliet and died when part of that building collapsed.
There was a moment of silence during the ceremony to remember the Eatons and Barker.
“It’s sweet to think about and celebrate their lives here tonight,” Kristi Lane, daughter of the Eatons, said prior to the ceremony.
While those in attendance held luminaries handed out by the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce and the City, Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman led a prayer that was followed by the laying of flowers near the photographs of the victims.
Luffman spoke about the devastation and the immediate actions of the community’s first responders and residents to find the lost, trapped and hurt.
“Our darkest hour became one of our brightest and finest moments,” Luffman. “…We saw the very best of neighbor helping neighbor.”
He listed dozens of neighboring mutual aid organizations who responded to Mt. Juliet. Luffman noted Rehab 23 provided 4,000 meals in 10 days to people on the scene.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness addressed the crowd to say everyone acknowledges the “scars in our city.”
“Neighborhoods, hurt friends and family,” he said. “But at the same time, many wonderful things happened … One year ago, we never thought something like this could happen in our city. But it did.”
Maness talked about the year-long recovery and remembrance.
“There are bad things, dark things,” he said. “My mom always said the sun rises the next day.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto expressed his gratitude for all that has been done in the community in the past year to recover from the storm.
Hutto said he remembers touring the destruction with Mt. Juliet Police a few days after the tornado. He said they were at the site of the Eaton home when they heard a loud cheer from the rubble.
“They had been looking for and found a cross-stitched plaque that had hung on a wall in the home,” said Hutto. “It said, ‘Don’t tell God how big your storm is, tell the storm how big your God is.’
“How true is that, remember these people in our prayers.”