The Mt. Juliet Commission approved nearly $3 million for park improvements and a supplement to an agreement for improvements on Old Lebanon Dirt Road at its scheduled meeting on Monday night.
The commission approved using unspent funds from the city’s parks budget for improvements of existing park land and the development of recently purchased park properties, including Tate Lane, Grace Village and Mundy Park.
Mt. Juliet previously approved about $6.8 million for the purchase of park land in the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget and purchased two properties totaling $1.4 million, including 57 acres of land on Beckwith Road for $975,000 and 8.64 acres of land on Tate Lane for $430,000 last year.
The city will use $3,050,000 of the unspent funds for the parks improvements.
The Tate Lane property, located at the corner of Tate Lane and West Division Street, is adjacent to the city’s constructed greenway and near Victory Baptist Church.
The preliminary estimated cost of site work for the Tate Lane property is about $1.5 million, with the total estimated cost of the site development is just more than $2 million.
A conceptual improvement plan for Mundy Park includes seven tennis courts and parking lot and playground improvements.
The commission also approved a supplement to a contract for the realignment and widening of Old Lebanon Dirt Road between Chandler Road and Moreland Drive, estimated to be 2-3 miles. The city’s current contract includes all design, right-of-way acquisition services and pre-construction activities for the project, estimated to cost $8 million-$10 million.
The supplement is to set the fee for the right-of-way services, which Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said is about $2.5 million to $3 million.
“They’ve done the plans. Now, we have to go to the step of right-of-way acquisition,” Barlow said. “This is everything but closing, basically.”
Barlow said about 90 tracts will be impacted by the Old Lebanon Dirt Road project, which will update the roadway to two lanes with a center lane, shoulders and a multi-use path on the south side of the roadway. Trees have already been cleared on the land adjacent to one side of the road.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness asked Barlow about the possible timeline for widening Old Lebanon Dirt Road from Chandler Road to the Davidson County Line.
“We don’t have a timeframe on that one yet,” Barlow said. “When we did the safety audit for this project, the worst section of the road was, basically, this section that we have under contract right now.”