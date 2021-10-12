Mt. Juliet commissioners approved a pair of public works items Monday during a brief regular meeting at Mt. Juliet City Hall.
The group awarded a construction contract to Cleary Construction for the Cedar Creek Interceptor sewer upsizing project.
The city will look to increase the capacity of the interceptor sewer by upsizing the existing 18-inch diameter interceptor sewer that conveys flow into the Highway 70 wastewater pumping station with a new 24-inch sewer main.
The project will increase capacity and reduce surcharging of water into the collection system.
The city received two bids for the project – Cleary Construction for $728,702 and another bid just more than $1 million.
The city budgeted $600,000 for the project, and the additional $128,702 will be requested through a budget amendment from the sewer enterprise fund. The increase in project cost is mainly attributed to rising construction and material costs combined with the ongoing labor shortage, according to city staff.
The Commission also approved a supplement to the city’s agreement with WSP USA – Williams Sale Partnership – for its improvement project on Old Lebanon Dirt Road.
The current project under design is the realignment and widening of Old Lebanon Dirt Road between Chandler Road and Moreland Drive, which will bring the roadway to three lanes with a multi-use path on the south side of the roadway.
The city has a contract with WSP for all design, right-of-way acquisition services and pre-construction activities. The city has now tasked WSP with providing flood mitigation solutions as part of the roadway widening project.
The total cost of the additional service is $38,319.