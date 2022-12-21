With Mt. Juliet’s historic, picturesque Cedar Creek glistening in the sun as a perfect backdrop, city officials celebrated the opening of the long-awaited Cedar Creek Greenway with a ribbon cutting last Friday afternoon at Charlie Daniels Park

The event took place at the base of the pedestrian bridge that spans Cedar Creek. The bridge is the entry point to the new greenway that starts at the park and follows along the waterway to Golden Bear Gateway, connecting both the Park Glen and Tuscan Gardens neighborhoods.