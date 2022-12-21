Mack Warren, his wife, Meg, and their 1-year-old-daughter Emma live in the Clearview subdivision and were some of the first walkers on the Cedar Creek Greenway when it opened at Charlie Daniels Park on Dec. 16.
A group of Mt. Juliet officials and residents celebrate the opening and ribbon cutting of the Cedar Creek Greenway at the pedestrian bridge at Charlie Daniels Park last Friday, Dec. 16. Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness is holding the scissors.
(Left to right) Sally Robertson, Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness, Commissioner Jennifer Milele, State Rep. Susan Lynn, Commissioner Ray Justice and Tina Hutsenpiller admire the view of Cedar Creek from the new pedestrian bridge and greenway at Charlie Daniels Park at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 16.
A group of walkers crosses the new pedestrian bridge on the Cedar Creek Greenway which opened Dec. 16 at Charlie Daniels Park.
LAURIE EVERETT
Mack Warren, his wife, Meg, and their 1-year-old-daughter Emma live in the Clearview subdivision and were some of the first walkers on the Cedar Creek Greenway when it opened at Charlie Daniels Park on Dec. 16.
LAURIE EVERETT
The bike of BPAC member Sally Robertson is at the ready for the new Cedar Creek Greenway in Mt. Juliet. The greenway and pedestrian bridge opened Dec. 16 at Charlie Daniels Park.
LAURIE EVERETT
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness (right) and Mt. Juliet Parks and Rec Director Rocky Lee help to open the Cedar Creek Greenway at Charlie Daniels Park on Friday, Dec. 16.
LAURIE EVERETT
A group of Mt. Juliet officials and residents celebrate the opening and ribbon cutting of the Cedar Creek Greenway at the pedestrian bridge at Charlie Daniels Park last Friday, Dec. 16. Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness is holding the scissors.
LAURIE EVERETT
(Left to right) Sally Robertson, Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness, Commissioner Jennifer Milele, State Rep. Susan Lynn, Commissioner Ray Justice and Tina Hutsenpiller admire the view of Cedar Creek from the new pedestrian bridge and greenway at Charlie Daniels Park at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 16.
LAURIE EVERETT
Cedar Creek flows past the new greenway which opened Dec. 16 at Charlie Daniels Park.
With Mt. Juliet’s historic, picturesque Cedar Creek glistening in the sun as a perfect backdrop, city officials celebrated the opening of the long-awaited Cedar Creek Greenway with a ribbon cutting last Friday afternoon at Charlie Daniels Park
The event took place at the base of the pedestrian bridge that spans Cedar Creek. The bridge is the entry point to the new greenway that starts at the park and follows along the waterway to Golden Bear Gateway, connecting both the Park Glen and Tuscan Gardens neighborhoods.
The 10-foot-wide greenway trail about 1.1 miles. The project cost was $3 million with $2.4 million of that coming from TDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program fund.
“Not only will this trail be a great amenity for area residents, it will also help reduce vehicular trips by allowing residents from these neighborhoods to walk or bike to Charlie Daniels Park, Mt. Juliet Middle School, and other destinations along Charlie Daniels Parkway and Mt. Juliet Road,” Mt. Juliet Public Works Deputy Director Matthew White said. “Residents along Charlie Daniels Parkway and Mt. Juliet Road will be able to walk or bike to Mt. Juliet High School located on Golden Bear Gateway. We are excited to see this project completed. There are some great scenic views of Cedar Creek along this greenway. A lot of people are excited to use the greenway.”
Just before the ribbon cutting, Meg and Mack Warren stood patiently waiting for the greenway to open. Their daughter, Emma, 1, was bundled up against the brisk wind in her stroller. The young family from the Clearview subdivision said it kept an eye on the progress of the greenway.
“We’ve stopped by frequently, hoping it was open,” Mack said. “We just love to walk and will bring our dogs when it’s warmer.”
Avid biker and Mt. Juliet Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee member Sally Robertson had her bike at the ready to ride the new trail.
“I’ve been advocating for this greenway since my son was in elementary school and he’s now 31,” she said. “This greenway is so scenic and provides super connectivity with the neighborhoods and school.”
Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow agreed with Robertson’s view about the long timeline to complete the project.
“It was the BPAC and the city commission in a unified effort to get us here,” he said during the ceremony. “We applied in 2016, back then trying to figure out the layout and where the bridge would go. It was the BPAC that got us the grant and the city commission sponsored it with support with a lot of local dollars too.”
District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice said he grew up swimming and fishing in Cedar Creek.
“I call this my creek,” he said.
Mt. Juliet recently submitted a grant application for Phase 2 of the project, which would extend the greenway northward from Charlie Daniels Park to Lebanon Road.