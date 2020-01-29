Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation has started to use a reservation website system called CivicRec.
Park officials said this new system offers citizens easier access to department activities and registration.
“We implemented the system on Jan. 9,” Parks Event Coordinator Jennifer Diekmann said. “The next day we were selling tickets to citizens for a special upcoming event. It’s just so user friendly.”
According to Diekmann, the cost of the upgrade was $10,000, which was a one-time fee appropriated in the city’s 2019/2020 fiscal budget.
CivicRec is a cloud-based recreation management system for local governments.
Diekmann explained the new website will allow people greater visibility of parks and recreation department activities, classes, sports and youth leagues.
“What’s so great is this software allows citizens to search for and reserve community facilities, such as pavilions and meeting rooms — all conveniently online.”
In addition, now users can pay in the center’s office via credit card or via the website.
“We’ve never had that convenience and I can say we get asked multiple times daily for this service,” Diekmann said.
CivicRec also is mobile-friendly, so users can search for activities and events, register and pay even from a tablet or smartphone.
The Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Department offers three meeting rooms, gym, five pavilions and a splash pad to rent.
“This was a much-needed improvement and makes it so much easier for our citizens,” Diekmann said. “And, for us.”
To use the new system, select the “parks and facilities” tab at the mjparksandrec.org website.