Heather Rampey found it in her dad’s wallet.
“It” was a Nothing Bundt Cake punch card that expired last month. It was for a free bundtlet (mini-cake) every month for a year.
“He stood in line for a really long time to get that little card as one of the (Mt. Juliet) store’s first 50 customers on Nov. 15 which was National Bundt Day,” Rampey said. “He loved, loved their little cakes!”
For Jon Gray, paying it forward came easily. After discovering the punch card in her dad’s wallet, it slowly became clear to his grieving daughter his small acts of kindness reached far and wide and still give people a reason to smile.
It’s been nearly a year since the humble, retired pastor passed away at age 74 after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. A pastor for over 40 years, Gray was known to pop in on people for no other reason than to say hello and leave a little gift, usually of the treat variety. Bundtlets were his favorite treat to give to someone.
When Gray’s friends reached out to Rampey and her two siblings to extend condolences, she began to learn more about what made her father so special. Already the community knew Gray’s favorite line was “Everything we do is for the animals.” Gray gave thousands of hours of volunteer leadership at the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, serving as its Volunteer Coordinator from 2009 to 2013.
People say he saved countless marriages as a Christian counselor. But, what Rampey heard the most after his passing was how many little bundtlets he shared throughout the community.
But they were not connected with the punch card in his pocket.
“Parkinson’s really affects your memory and the little card only had a few punches on it,” Rampey said. “He simply forgot he had it and just bought the bundlets outright a couple times a week and went around town and gave them away.”
Rampey laughed a bit when she said he ate his fair share as well.
“No telling how much money he spent on those things,” she said. “But, it’s what he loved to do. In the end, these little acts of kindness were the only things that got him out of bed.”
Nothing Bundt Cake Mt. Juliet employee Renee Evans said she remembers Gray very well.
“He was getting quite ill and every time he came into the store it was a struggle for him, but he was quite a regular,” she said. “He was always buying cakes and gifting them to people. I saw his genuine spirit and his sweet spirit; he just wanted to make people happy.”
Rampey, a longtime school counselor in Wilson County, said she was changed after finding that little punch card. She fulfilled the remainder of punches on the card in honor of her dad’s giving spirit.
“While my job is helping people all the time, fulfilling Dad’s legacy via giving away the remainder of the free bundtlets pushed me out of my comfort zone,” she said. “We are all going through such a troublesome time of uncertainty and small random acts of kindness really make a difference. I found that out carrying on what my dad started.”
First, she gave one a month to those in her dad’s circle. Next, she went to the vet’s office to give one away; then she dropped one off at his church. Finally, she turned to her colleagues at West Wilson Middle School. In the beginning she didn’t explain she was doing it to honor her dad.
“But I did to a few recipients at my school and what really got me was they were so honored and proud to receive the cake,” Rampey said.
She said she believes these recipients, in turn, will do something nice for someone. Rampey said her dad never wanted it to be about him.
“But, rather, what can we do to pay it forward and not think about ourselves,” she said. “It wasn’t really about this crazy Bundt cake story, but about how he taught me about compassion, even after his death. He was humble and simply wanted to make people smile.”
And now that the Nothing Bundt Cake card is expired, Rampey said it doesn’t have to be a cake to pay it forward and spread happiness. She’s recently taken to the fast-food drive-through and once in a while pays the bill of the customer in the car behind her.
“All through life he taught me things about doing for others, because that’s what he did. I somehow hope he knows exactly the impact he made on others by just doing small things,” said Rampey.