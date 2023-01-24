Mt. Juliet

Mt. Juliet city commissioners said they are in the “hot seat with hard choices” when they tackled controversial votes about a major roadway and additional apartments in the southern part of the city at a four-hour meeting Monday night.

The commissioners passed a resolution to support South Greenhill Road as the final leg of a western connector roadway and an ordinance on first reading for a major amendment that adds 300 apartments to the Providence Central development.

Tags

Recommended for you