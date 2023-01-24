Mt. Juliet city commissioners said they are in the “hot seat with hard choices” when they tackled controversial votes about a major roadway and additional apartments in the southern part of the city at a four-hour meeting Monday night.
The commissioners passed a resolution to support South Greenhill Road as the final leg of a western connector roadway and an ordinance on first reading for a major amendment that adds 300 apartments to the Providence Central development.
With some residents standing because all of the chairs in the city chambers were full, commissioners in a 4-1 vote (Mayor James Maness voted “no”) decided a route from Lebanon Road to West Division Street via South Greenhill Road would be the “preferred route” as a connector road to relieve growing traffic congestion on Mt. Juliet Road.
This decision comes on the heels of criticism related to Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow’s presentation to commissioners of three Western connector route options that included routes that would go through a Century Farm on Tate Lane or utilizing South Greenhill Road as a bypass which would require widening.
The resolution says the South Greenhill option gives the city the opportunity to bypass Century Farms.
Barlow reported on Monday that the city received about 200 online comment cards from residents about the proposal.
The Ligon family made a plea on social media to solicit community support to help save their 200-year-old farm from the proposed road project that would eat up their land and compromise their farming operation.
Destiny Smith told the commissioners her family has lived at on South Greenhill Road almost 130 years and the have had some of their land taken twice for city use. Smith said 20 years ago some of their land was taken in an immanent domain case by West Wilson Utility District.
“Hundreds of citizens will be affected by tearing through their yards and land making it difficult to live daily for what you consider progress,” she said. “We’ve given enough land away.”
Commissioner Jennifer Milele’s motion to defer the vote until Barlow could submit “just one designated suggested route” rather than three failed because it did not receive a second.
After the meeting, Milele said, “My understanding was that the resolution was based off the public response cards submitted which by far supported South Greenhill Road (option). The way he explained it was it was better to state what we are going to do, rather than what we are not going to do.”
Maness said the resolution could be changed in the future and is “not locked down.”
“This resolution says it is the will of the body here that the South Green Hill Road route is the preferred route and not to go through the Ligon farm,” Commissioner Ray Justice said. “(South Greenhill Road) has been less than functional for many years and by selecting this route the improvements that are needed for SGR would be incorporated into the plan.”
Barlow noted the widening would be 36 feet on each side and would be two lanes (one in each direction) and a turn lane. The city has started construction on a $1.5 million roundabout at the entrance to the Willoughby Station neighborhood and an extension of the greenway on the east side of South Greenhill Road.
In other business, commissioners in a 3-2 vote (Justice and Commissioner Scott Hefner voting “no”) approved on first reading an amendment to the preliminary master development plan for the Providence Central Planned Unit Development.
This received a negative recommendation from the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission last month.
The original plan on Providence Parkway was approved in 2013 and amended in 2020 to allow a mixed-use site for Providence Central Apartments. There are 300 units. At that time, the commissioners said no further multi-family units would be supported within this development.
Monday night’s ordinance would add 308 apartments. Commissioners discussed the ordinance more than an hour and a half.
“By adding apartments and not commercial, I don’t see how it adds to the city,” Hefner said.
He said he was worried about future vacancy rates in the apartments when people can afford to move to single-family housing.
“I am not against apartments or this project,” said Justice. “But not at this time. Three hundred more before road improvements? It’s insanity.”
Milele said, “This is not about apartments. It’s something much bigger. It’s an integrated style development.”
Second reading is scheduled for a meeting next month.