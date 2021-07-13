The Mt. Juliet Commission honored a Mt. Juliet student Monday and allowed him to serve as the honorary mayor of the city during the commission’s meeting Monday night.
Alden Shade presided over the first phase of the Mt. Juliet Commission meeting alongside Mayor James Maness and received recognition for his impact on the Mt. Juliet community.
Shade is popular among his peers due to his “positive attitude and confidence.” His popularity throughout his school earned him the nickname the “Mayor of Mt. Juliet Middle School.”
The commission declared July 12, 2021, as “Alden Shade Day” in Mt. Juliet, and awarded the middle schooler a coin (in lieu of a key to the city because the city’s doors are always open), an honorary mayor’s hat with the city’s original seal and a city proclamation.
“His positive attitude and confidence (are) absolutely the way the rest of us should be. He would not change a thing about himself, and he changes the world for the better with every single person he interacts with,” the resolution read.
“You’ve been quite an inspiration to a lot of people there. You got a lot of people that look up to you,” Maness told the teenager.
Term limits resolution
District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner introduced a resolution focused on term limits for commissioners, but the resolution died for lack of support.
The resolution would have allowed citizens to vote on limiting commissioners to two consecutive four-year terms.
The limit would not have included any time a commissioner was appointed or elected to fill a vacancy.
Resident Nick Polk spoke during the meeting in support of the term limits prior to the introduction of the resolution.
“Term limits are a great accountability tool in the balance of our democracy – local and federal. They’re a part of our Constitution and have been part of the American conversation since the founding of the United States,” said Polk, who said he believed the term limits allow for fresh voices and new ideas in city leadership.